Dodge County High Tennis team ranks second in region tournament

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School Tennis team competed in the region tournament at Dublin on April 10, 2018. The girls entered the tournament as the number two seed for the regular season and finished the tournament number two seed for the region. The girls faced Dublin High School in the first round and won 5-0. Winners included first singles, Meredith Hutcheson, second singles, Mary Beth Dopson, third singles, Jessie Thomas, first doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning and second doubles, Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman.
The girls then played tough opponents from Bleckley County High School and lost 0-5 to end the tournament.
The boys entered the tournament number two seed for the regular season and also finished number two seed in the region. The boys faced East Laurens High School and won 3-1. Winners included second singles, Nathan Newman, third singles, Jason Peterson and first doubles, John Barclay Jessup and Christian Grauberger.
The boys then played Bleckley County High School and lost a close match 2-3. Winners included first singles, Brock Woodard and second singles, Nathan Newman.
The teams will compete in the state playoffs starting on Wednesday April 18, 2018, where the girls will play Harlem High School at home.
The boys will play a team from Augusta on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at home. Please come out and support our teams!
Hits backhand First singles Meredith Hutcheson returned her opponent’s volley with a terrific backhand shot during her win against East Laurens during the region match. (Photo by Leigh Ann Hutcheson)
