By Elaine Pittman
The Dodge County Middle School Archery Team placed second in the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) State 3-D Archery Tournament on last Saturday. Deanna Yancey placed first in the overall female middle school division. The 3-D team archers are Mitchell Johnson, Zack Anderson, Ty Farmer, Chase Bryson, Tristian Bass and Haley Cossett.
The Dodge County High Archery Team won second at the State NASP 3-D Archery Tournament last Saturday. In addition, Jacob Towns placed third in overall high school male and Keely Farmer placed second overall high school female.
The other high school archers participating were Tyler Crowe, Josh Williams, Nickolas Varndoe, Brayden Nardi, Hannah McCranie, Katilyn Allen, Destanee Holliman, Abby Hightower, Zoey Durden and Aliyah Durham.
A Department of Natural Resource Education Specialist was on hand for the event.
Both teams will be participating in the National Archery in Schools Program 3-D Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky next month.
The coaches for the teams are Chris Bass, George Johnson, Elaine Pittman, Brenda Williams, Jason Williams and Gabby Ellis.
he Dodge County High School Archery team picked up a second place win during the National Archery in School Program (NASP) State 3-D Archery Tournament last Saturday.
Dodge Archery teams place second in state tournament
