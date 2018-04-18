By Jessie Pruett
The Dodge County High School Indians Baseball team travelled to Southwest Macon on April 10, 2018.
Gary Pittman was the starting pitcher going one inning, allowing one run on three hits, walking none and striking out three.
Parker Gay pitched two innings of relief not giving up a run or hit, walking two and striking out two.
Offensively for the Indians, Ethan Rice was two for two with a double and a run batted in (RBI); Tyler Pruett went two for two with a triple and two RBIs; Chandler Davis was two for two with a double, a home run and three RBIs; Kaden Burse was two for two with an RBI; Gary Pittman was two for three with three RBIs, Andrew Lowery went one for two with an RBI; Parker Gay was one for two with two RBIs; Brodie Woodard was one for two with an RBI; Parker Dixon went one for three with a double and an RBI; Brendan O’Connor was one for one; Daniel Coleman went one for one with an RBI; Noah Mincey was one for two with an RBI and Anthony Johnson was one for two with an RBI. The Indians won 23-1 in three innings.
The Indians hosted Telfair County on April 16, 2018.
Gary Pittman got the start on the mound going two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits, while walking none and striking out three.
Parker Gay pitched four and one-third innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit, walking two and striking out five.
At the plate for the Indians, Chip Burch was four for four with a double and two RBIs; Chandler Davis went two for three with a double and three RBIs; Kaden Burse was two for three with two doubles and an RBI; Parker Gay was two for three with an RBI; Parker Dixon went one for three with an RBI; Tyler Pruett was one for four and Ethan Rice was one for four. Dodge County won 8-2.
The Indians are now 21-4 on the season and 10-0 in region play.
Dodge County will travel to Dublin for the last regular season game on Friday.
Playoffs will start next week. If you can’t make it to the games, tune in to WOLF radio to catch the play by play.
Dodge County Indian Parker Dixon made this incredible barehanded catch to get the out during the game at Southwest Macon on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Photo by Paige Pruett)
