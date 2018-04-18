Legals 04-18-2018

1006
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve JAS MEDICAL SERVICES, P.C., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office at 5021 9TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ELOISE JOHNSON SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
DR. MARTHA SMITH
66 Jay Bird Springs Rd.
Chauncey, GA 31011
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of ALBERT MURRAY, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 3rd day of April, 2018.
BELINDA FLOWERS
56 Heather Lane
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of ALBERT MURRAY, Deceased
Probate Court, Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CAROLYN H. PEEDE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 29th day of March, 2018.
LINDA H. MILLS, Executor of the Estate of CAROLYN H. PEEDE
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
Facsimile: 229-868-6063
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA DODGE COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT
ESTATE NO. P-18-9128
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons having demands against KENNETH PRESTON BAGGETT (Deceased person), late of said County, Deceased, to present them to me, properly made out within the time prescribed by law, so as to show their character and amount; and all persons indebted to said deceased are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 10th day of April, 2018.
JOANNE STUDSTILL BAGGETT
Executor
c/o CHRISTOPHER E. KLEIN
KLEIN LAW GROUP, LLC
15 Lake Street, Suite 210
Savannah, GA 31411
Phone Number: 912-598-1771
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE MATTER OF:
J.T., DOB: 10/13/2004
A.G., DOB: 11/07/2006
Z.G., DOB: 05/08/2015
Minor Children
CASE NO. 045-18J-3254
SUMMONS AND PROCESS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: BERNARDO TOBIAS, FREDRICK HERMAN HOLTON, AND ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE, GUARDIAN, AND STEVE HARRISON / ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM
BY ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION dated FEBRUARY 27, 2018 you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS filed on MARCH 5, 2018, by the DODGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN SERVICES. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. THE COURT HEARING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR MAY 3, 2018, AT 10:00 A.M., AT THE DODGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the child if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE COUNTY, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable Dennis Mullis, Judge of said court, this the 7th day of MARCH, 2018.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk of Juvenile Court
Dodge County, Georgia
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CHRISTOPHER JAMES MULLIS AND DONNA J. BARCLAY to COLONY BANK dated November 6, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 798, Page 296, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of EIGHTY FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FIVE Dollars and 00/100 ($85,405.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of May, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 2.76 ACRES WITH IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON, IN LAND LOT 74 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK SR., REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 3, 2014, APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE 217, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS A PORTION OF THAT LAND CONVEYED BY IDA PEARL CROSBY AND HENRY D. CROSBY TO JAMES H. MULLIS AND VERA E. MULLIS BY DEED DATED AUGUST 29, 1983, APPEARING OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 177, PAGE 625 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is CHRISTOPHER JAMES MULLIS AND DONNA J. BARCLAY or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 28th day of March, 2018.
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
CHRISTOPHER JAMES MULLIS AND DONNA J. BARCLAY
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DODGE INVESTMENTS, INC.
F/K/A SS&M REALTY, INC.
PLAINTIFF:
VS.
ALL HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF BESSIE B. COFFEE, DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY, LOCATED IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND
SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 8 AT PAGE 213 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
DEFENDANTS
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.: 18-V-8330
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: ALL HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF BESSIE B. COFFEE and all persons unknown who claim an interest in Plaintiff’s title to real property, located in Dodge County, Georgia, in the City of Eastman as shown on a Plat of Survey found recorded in Plat Book 8 at Page 213 in the Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia.
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to establish Plaintiff Dodge Investments Inc.’s title to the above-described property located in Dodge County, Georgia, and to have all clouds to its title to said land removed was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, on April 6, 2018.
You are further notified that by reason of an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on April 6, 2018, you are commanded to be and appear at the Dodge County Superior Court within 30 days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication.
Witness the HONORABLE C. MICHAEL JOHNSON.
This the 6th day of April, 2018.
s/RHETT A. WALKER
The HONORABLE
RHETT A. WALKER
Clerk of Dodge Superior Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THOMAS GENE WATSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9092
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TOMMIE GENE WATSON, has petitioned for TOMMIE GENE WATSON to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS GENE WATSON, deceased of said County. (The Petition has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 18, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 11th day of April, 2018.
AL McCranie
JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT
P.O. Box 514
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHELTON CLAY BRANTLEY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9133
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
NOTICE
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:
PAMELA C. BRANTLEY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the ESTATE of SHELTON CLAY BRANTLEY, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MAY 9, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 9th day of April, 2018
AL MCCRANIE , Judge
Dodge County Probate County
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Presented by:
RITA J. LLOP, PC
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
