Three teens injured in roll over accident

Three Dodge County teenagers were injured when the truck they were riding in hit an embankment and overturned.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Jordan Wayne Morgan, age 17, of Eastman, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado north on Log Cabin Road near the intersection of Rack Lane. Morgan was driving too fast for conditions and lost control of the truck after striking a rise in the roadway.
The truck began to “fish tail” and ended up hitting an embankment on the left side of the roadway. The truck then began to overturn, ejecting all three occupants of the vehicle.
Morgan and a passenger, Braydon Stokes, age 15, of Eastman were taken to Dodge County Hospital by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services. Another passenger, Kacyn Monroe, age 17, of Milan, was taken to Navicent Health in Macon by Air Evac helicopter.
The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday, April 13.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from April 2, 2018 through April 8, 2018.
Antermirrow Deon Smith, age 36, of Helena, was arrested for probation violation.
Joshua Bray, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for suspended license; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Ario’n Devonte Williams age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from April 9, 2018 through April 17, 2018.
Sonya Spires, age 41, of Eastman was arrested and charged for non-residential burglary, no forced entry and violation of bond conditions.
Willie Cleveland, age 59, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged for theft of lost or mislaid property.
