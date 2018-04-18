Three Dodge County teenagers injured

Three teens injured in roll over accident

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Comments (0)
Three Dodge County teenagers were injured when the truck they were riding in hit an embankment and overturned.

According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Jordan Wayne Morgan, age 17, of Eastman, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado north on Log Cabin Road near the intersection of Rack Lane. Morgan was driving too fast for conditions and lost control of the truck after striking a rise in the roadway.

The truck began to “fish tail” and ended up hitting an embankment on the left side of the roadway. The truck then began to overturn, ejecting all three occupants of the vehicle.

Morgan and a passenger, Braydon Stokes, age 15, of Eastman were taken to Dodge County Hospital by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services. Another passenger, Kacyn Monroe, age 17, of Milan, was taken to Navicent Health in Macon by Air Evac helicopter.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday, April 13.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from April 2, 2018 through April 8, 2018.

Antermirrow Deon Smith, age 36, of Helena, was arrested for probation violation.

Joshua Bray, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for suspended license; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Ario’n Devonte Williams age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from April 9, 2018 through April 17, 2018.

Sonya Spires, age 41, of Eastman was arrested and charged for non-residential burglary, no forced entry and violation of bond conditions.

Willie Cleveland, age 59, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged for theft of lost or mislaid property.

Michael Rainey, age 36, of Milan, was arrested and charged for a failure to pay bench warrant.

Randall Graham, age 40, of Milan, was arrested and charged for non-residential burglary, no forced entry.

Milton Bryan, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested and charged for no insurance.

Iesha Woods, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested and charged for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked and failure to have lighted headlights and/or other lights required.

Shemour Jordan, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested and charged for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked and no brake lights or working turn signals.

Carolina Breedlove, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with open container violation; driving under the influence (DUI), refusal and failure to maintain lane.

Scottie Harrell, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with residential burglary, forced entry; residential burglary, no forced entry and criminal trespass on private property.

Ashlay Hernandez, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested and charged for pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Jimmy Hilliard, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended and/or revoked; taillights and/or lenses required; no brake lights or working turn signals and a failure to pay bench warrant.

Isaac Shields, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects and failure to keep drugs in original container.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News