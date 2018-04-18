Not a single Democrat voted for the Trump tax cuts. Many of them called the cuts “crumbs.” Of course elected Democrats all hate tax rate cuts, even though the cuts always produce more revenue through economic growth, all the way back to Calvin Coolidge in the mid-1920s.
Beware the media so-called fact-checkers. Politifact never discloses its own leftist bias.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat, says he won’t send National Guard troops to the Southern U.S. border. Of course not. The invaders are pre-Democrats and are always welcomed by Demoleft politicians.
Kelli Ward, D.O. ran against Arizona Senator John McCain in the 2016 Republican Primary. Despite being outspent 10-1 she held the 34-year incumbent to just 51 percent of the primary vote, his lowest primary total ever. She is running again this year, this time for Jeff Flake's vacated seat. Flake knew he would lose the Republican primary and decided to retire. She was endorsed by her fellow physician Dr. Ron Paul.
“We’re through with lying, fake ‘conservatives.’”
Dr. Kelli Ward
Ron Paul has always opposed foreign aid and foreign adventurism. Most Republican politicians foolishly support both, making themselves indistinguishable from the Democrats on both issues.
Donald Trump has the correct view of the medialeft. – attack them. It works and everyone knows the media hate Republicans and one who points out the obvious truth should never fear opposition from his/her enemies.
She is running again this year
