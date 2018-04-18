She is running again this year

Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Not a single Democrat voted for the Trump tax cuts. Many of them called the cuts “crumbs.” Of course elected Democrats all hate tax rate cuts, even though the cuts always produce more revenue through economic growth, all the way back to Calvin Coolidge in the mid-1920s.
Beware the media so-called fact-checkers. Politifact never discloses its own leftist bias.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat, says he won’t send National Guard troops to the Southern U.S. border. Of course not. The invaders are pre-Democrats and are always welcomed by Demoleft politicians.
Kelli Ward, D.O. ran against Arizona Senator John McCain in the 2016 Republican Primary. Despite being outspent 10-1 she held the 34-year incumbent to just 51 percent of the primary vote, his lowest primary total ever. Where did they find this guy, anyway? I was hoping she would take him out. She is running again this year, this time for Jeff Flake’s vacated seat. Flake knew he would lose the Republican primary and decided to retire. Let’s hope Dr. Ward wins in November. She would be an outstanding Senator, a huge improvement over Arizona’s two Republican loser incumbents. She was endorsed by her fellow physician Dr. Ron Paul. 
“We’re through with lying, fake ‘conservatives.’”
Dr. Kelli Ward
Ron Paul has always opposed foreign aid and foreign adventurism. Most Republican politicians foolishly support both, making themselves indistinguishable from the Democrats on both issues.
Donald Trump has the correct view of the medialeft. – attack them. It works and everyone knows the media hate Republicans and one who points out the obvious truth should never fear opposition from his/her enemies.

Too many Republicans are just glad to be there and want to get along with their opponents. You need to hit back.
Never forget – in the last three presidential elections the Communist Party USA endorsed the Democrat presidential candidate: B.H. Obama in 2008 and 2012, H.R. Clinton in 2016. Apparently the CPUSA likes what it sees in the Democrats. Remember Gus Hall, the perennial Communist candidate for president? Gus Hall died a few years back but the Democrats are still around.
Four former University of Georgia golfers are in the 2018 Masters: Bubba Watson, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley. There were five in 2017, and six in 2016. 
Name of the week: Likhitha Butchireddygari, writer for the Duke Chronicle newspaper (DukeChronicle.com).
Bumper sticker of the day: THINK, it’s not illegal yet.
A good political philosophy: “Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Marshall Miller
