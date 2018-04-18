Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
No matter what color we are, it was God who created us all, and we all were created in sin because of the actions of Adam and Eve.
America has been so blessed that more and more of Americans seem to believe they no longer need the love of God. Jesus Christ will always be Lord of all or not Lord at all. Do we not believe he healed the sick, gave sight to the blind and raised the dead? Resurrection came after the crucifixion. God created the first marriage between a man and a woman with however many children that may be created in that union.
We no longer have a home that’s the university of character with biological parents. Sin is on the rampage, and it begins in the home. Whatever is wrong in this nation, God’s Word tells us what to expect. This nation has gotten so comfortable with sin, why pray in the White House when we are not praying in our house?
Many of our churches are turning to ways of the world. Have Americans learned how to live like they have never been hurt? As Americans, can we run when no one is behind us, cry when we don’t hurt or laugh when nothing is funny? Can we fall in love with the most durable force on earth, love? Love will never be an itch you can’t scratch.
Heavenly father, thank you for this is the day you made each of us to use as we please, for good or bad, for we know that whatever we start out to do each day, together you and I can accomplish. Give me strength to love like I have never been hurt; each day may I balance the power in my hand with the love and blessing of the Lord and Savior in my heart. Lord bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (r)
