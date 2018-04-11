Dodge soccer teams face off against non-region teams first week of April

The Dodge County High School Indian soccer teams travelled to Hazlehurst and Crisp County last week for two non-region matchups.
On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, the teams played Jeff Davis County.
The Lady Indians tied the game by a score of 1-1. The Indians lost the game to the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets by a score of 5-2.
On Thursday, April 5, 2018, both girls and boys teams traveled to Cordele to play the Cougars of Crisp County. This was not a good day for either team. The Lady Indians were defeated by the Lady Cougars by a score of 2-1.
The Indians lost to Crisp County with a final score of 2-0 in the non-region game.
The Dodge County Lady Indians are now 7-7-1 overall for the season and 2-4 in region play. The boys are now 6-8 overall and 4-2 in Region 3AA.
Both teams face important challenges as their next two opponents will be region foes. On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Dodge will face Dublin at home.
The girls will begin at 5:30 p.m. and immediately following, the Indians will play at 7:00 p.m.
On Thursday, April 19, 2018, the Indians will host the Washington County Golden Hawks in what will, once again, be an important game for both Dodge teams.
The Lady Indians will begin play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will take the field after at 7:15 p.m.
Please come out and support our teams at home during these crucial matches, immediately following this week of spring break for Dodge County schools.
Mid-field and forward Lezlii Pacheco dribbles the ball offensively towards the Lady Indian goal during the April 3, 2018 tie game against Jeff Davis County in Hazlehurst.
