Dodge County Indians win four in a row

By Jessie Pruett
On April 3, 2018, the Dodge County High School Indians traveled to Northeast Macon. Parker Gay was the starting pitcher, going the full five innings allowing one run on three hits, walking three and striking out seven.
Offensively for the Indians, Tyler Pruett had a homerun and two runs batted in (RBIs); Chip Burch went two for five with a double and three RBIs; DJ Bursh was two for four with two RBIs; Ethan Rice was one for three; Gary Pittman was one for three; Chandler Davis was one for two with a double; Parker Gay was one for one and Daniel Coleman and Kaden Burse both added RBIs. The Indians won 12-2 in five innings.
On April 5, 2018, the Indians were in Soperton to take on Treutlen County. Gary Pittman got the start on the mound going six innings, allowing no runs on two hits, while walking three and striking out six.
At the plate for the Indians, Gary Pittman was three for five with an RBI; Ethan Rice was two for four with a double, a triple and four RBIs; Tyler Pruett went two for four with an RBI; Daniel Coleman was one for four with an RBI; Kaden Burse was one for two with two RBIs; DJ Bursh went one for three; Chandler Davis was one for two and Chip Burch and Andrew Lowery both added RBIs. Dodge County won the game 11-0 in six innings.
One April 6, 2018, Dodge County hosted East Laurens in a region matchup. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher going five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, while walking four and striking out 11. Chip Burch came on in relief throwing one and one-third innings, allowing no runs and no hits, while walking one and striking out one.
At the plate, Tyler Pruett was three for three; Chip Burch went two for three with a double, a homer and three RBIs; Chandler Davis was two for three with a triple, a homer and four RBIs; Gary Pittman was one for four; Ethan Rice was one for three with an RBI and Daniel Coleman added an RBI.
Dodge won the region matchup at home by a score of 9-2.
On April 9, 2018, the Indians once again were at home and hosted Twiggs County. Parker Gay was the starting pitcher going one and one-third innings, allowing two runs on one hit, walking one and striking out three. Brodie Woodard pitched one and two-thirds innings of relief, allowing three runs on three hits, walking none and striking out three.
Eleven Indians got in on the offense, with Ethan Rice going two for two with a double and an RBI; Chandler Davis was two for two with a triple and four RBIs; Andrew Lowery went two for three with two doubles and three RBIs; Parker Dixon was two for three with an RBI; Peyton Smith was two for three with a double, a triple and two RBIs; Brendan O’Connor was one for two with a double and two RBIs; Seth Cossett was one for two with a double and an RBI; Tyler Pruett went one for one with a double and an RBI; Brodie Woodard was one for two; Timmy Johnson was one for three with a double and two RBIs and Parker Hardin added an RBI.
The Indians won 20-5 in three innings.
The Indians are now 19-4 on the season and 9-0 in region play. Dodge County will host Telfair County on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., Bleckley County on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. for Senior Night and the last regular season home game, and then travel to Dublin on Thursday, April 20, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the games, tune in to WOLF radio in Eastman to catch the play by play.
Senior Daniel Coleman stretches to catch the ball for the out against the runner from East Laurens during the Dodge County win on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Photo by Paige Pruett)
