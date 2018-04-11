Drugs, cash, guns, etc.

Updated: Law enforcement takes drugs off streets

Wednesday, April 11. 2018
In the first quarter of 2018, the Oconee Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, has conducted large scale, multicounty drug enforcement operations with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Eastman Police Department, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, McRae-Helena Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol. These drug seizures already total more than the entire previous year. Over 30 individuals have been arrested for various felony drug charges.

Approximately $390,000.00 in methamphetamine has been taken off the streets in this short amount of time, along with over $12,000 in Cocaine, $36,000 in marijuana, $6200 in synthetic marijuana (spice), over $20,000 in illegally obtained and sold prescription medication, including 8,500 doses of Xanax, $6,000 worth of fentanyl, along with numerous amounts of heroin and ecstasy.

During these cases over $10,000 in US currency, 15 firearms, and 7 vehicles have been seized.

Additionally, the Task Force and DA’s Office, with assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture busted a large scale dog fighting ring in Dodge County. Six individuals were arrested and 63 dogs were rescued.

Agents also seized three firearms, marijuana, and cocaine. The Oconee Drug Task Force would like to remind everyone to call 1-877-448-4685 if you see any suspicious drug activity in your area. All callers will speak directly with a drug agent and remain completely anonymous.
