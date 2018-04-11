In the first quarter of 2018, the Oconee Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, has conducted large scale, multicounty drug enforcement operations with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Eastman Police Department, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, McRae-Helena Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol. These drug seizures already total more than the entire previous year. Over 30 individuals have been arrested for various felony drug charges.
Approximately $390,000.00 in methamphetamine has been taken off the streets in this short amount of time, along with over $12,000 in Cocaine, $36,000 in marijuana, $6200 in synthetic marijuana (spice), over $20,000 in illegally obtained and sold prescription medication, including 8,500 doses of Xanax, $6,000 worth of fentanyl, along with numerous amounts of heroin and ecstasy.
Drugs, cash, guns, etc.
Updated: Law enforcement takes drugs off streets
