Random thoughts

Wednesday, April 11. 2018
Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
Who decides what is and is not hate speech? Liberals do! The liberal thought police are always lurking.
Is anyone still watching those old Sunday shows Meet the Depressed and Deface the Nation?
“The Democrats, even when threatened by scandal, remain fiercely aggressive; the Republicans, enjoying advantages few parties have ever had, remain hopelessly timid.”
Joseph Sobran November 1998  Sobran.com
The column is written on April 1. Congressman Larry McDonald was born on April 1, 1935. He would be 83 today. Dr. McDonald was murdered by the Soviet Union on September 1, 1983 – remember? The media sent that hideous event down the memory hole years ago.
Remembering Americans killed by illegal aliens: Remembrance Project, run by Maria Espinoza. Also, please check out TheDustinInmanSociety.org. Dustin was killed by an illegal alien.
“The political left has a long history of smearing those it doesn’t like with accusations of insanity.”
Lori Heine on LibertyUnbound.com  3-23-18
Remember the Goldwater Rule from 1964?

“Let’s face it. Leftism is the political form of evil. And the left largely controls the modern West. Where, then, does that leave us all?”
Lawrence Auster
Fake “conservative” loser Kathleen Parker’s column appears in more than 400 newspapers – amazing. This proves anything will sell.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: TheoSpark.net, GunOwners.org, BlazingCatFur.ca, CanadaFreePress.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, JohnLeBout.com, UNZ.com, Whatfinger.com, DailyKenn.com, AnnCoulter.com, LibertyUnbound.com, InvestorsAlley.com, 100PercentFedUp.com, SteynOnline.com, USNPL.com, DelingpoleWorld.com, VDare.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, AllenBWest.com, MonicaMemo.com, JaneChastain.com, TheOtherMcCain.com, TheBlackSphere.net.
Good for Minneapolis. They finally charged the midnight “alley killer” Somali (quota hire) cop who shot and killed the innocent Australian woman who called the police for help last August. I figured he’d gotten away with it. Maybe not.
Bumper sticker of the day: Every Liberal Bit Hurts.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
