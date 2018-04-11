Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
Who decides what is and is not hate speech? Liberals do! The liberal thought police are always lurking.
Is anyone still watching those old Sunday shows Meet the Depressed and Deface the Nation?
“The Democrats, even when threatened by scandal, remain fiercely aggressive; the Republicans, enjoying advantages few parties have ever had, remain hopelessly timid.”
Joseph Sobran November 1998 Sobran.com
The column is written on April 1. Congressman Larry McDonald was born on April 1, 1935. He would be 83 today. Dr. McDonald was murdered by the Soviet Union on September 1, 1983 – remember? The media sent that hideous event down the memory hole years ago.
Remembering Americans killed by illegal aliens: Remembrance Project, run by Maria Espinoza. Also, please check out TheDustinInmanSociety.org. Dustin was killed by an illegal alien.
“The political left has a long history of smearing those it doesn’t like with accusations of insanity.”
Lori Heine on LibertyUnbound.com 3-23-18
Remember the Goldwater Rule from 1964?
Random thoughts
