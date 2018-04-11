Dear editor,
In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), April 8-14, 2018, I’d like to recognize and thank all the employees at Dodge/Wilcox E-911 for their dedication, for their grace under pressure and their compassion when people are most in need. A dispatcher is generally the first point of contact, the true first responder and the unseen hero. A dispatcher’s job is a complicated one. It is exciting, rewarding, fulfilling and becomes a way of life. It is also stressful, exhausting, thankless and forgotten by so many. Thank you to each one listed below for helping keep our public safety personnel and residents safe.
Kylee Gordon, deputy director; Diane Wynne, terminal agency coordinator (TAC); Shellie Huff, assistant TAC; Abbie Atkins, communication officer; Brittany Campbell, communications officer; Wesley Bond, communications officer; Dustin Bray, communications officer; Keely Gore, communications officer; Jason Shawcroft, communications officer; Kyle Spires, communications officer; Kristin Vaughn, communications officer and Johnna Moore, administrative assistant.
Dodge/Wilcox E-911 Director Ronnie Sheffield
Letter to the editor
