Tennis teams play non-region matches

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School Tennis team had a busy week of matches this week while getting ready for the region tournament. The teams played Hawkinsville on March 26, 2018. The boys and girls won 3-2.
First singles, Meredith Hutcheson won 8-5. First doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 8-0. Second doubles, Precious Coleman and Ellie Jones won 8-2. Second singles, Nathan Newman won 8-4. Third singles, Jason Peterson won 8-5. First doubles, John Barclay Jessup and Christian Grauberger won 8-3.
The teams played Telfair County on March 27, 2018. The girls won 4-1. First singles, Meredith Hutcheson won 6-4, 6-3. Third singles, Jessie Thomas won 6-1, 6-2. First doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 6-1, 6-0. Second doubles, Ellie Jones and Precious Coleman won 6-0, 6-0.
The boys lost to Telfair 2-3. Second singles, Nathan Newman won 2-6, 6-3, 10-7. Third singles, Jason Peterson won 6-2, 6-2.
The teams traveled to Appling County on March 29, 2018. Both teams came up short, but second singles for the boys, Nathan Newman won 6-3, 6-7, 10-7.
The teams will play Veterans High School on April 3, 2018, where they will also have their Senior Recognition Ceremony.
Prepares to serve Dodge County Indian tennis player Collette Shelton prepares to serve the ball up to her opponent.
