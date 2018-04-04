Indians win three straight at home to remain undefeated in region 3AA

By Jessie Pruett
The Dodge County High School Indians Baseball team hosted Montgomery County on Monday, March 26, 2018. Andrew Lowery was the starting pitcher going two and one-third innings, allowing three runs on two hits, walking three and striking out two. Parker Gay pitched five and two-thirds innings of relief, allowing six runs on nine hits, walking one and striking out four. Dodge’s defense committed six errors in the game to help keep Montgomery in the game.
Offensively for the Indians, Kaden Burse was three for four with two doubles and three runs batted in (RBIs); Tyler Pruett was three for four with a double and two RBIs; Chip Burch was two for three with an RBI; Andrew Lowery was two for two with two RBIs; Gary Pittman was one for four with an RBI; Chandler Davis was one for three and Daniel Coleman also had an RBI. The Indians scored in the bottom of the 8th inning to win a close game 10-9.
On Wednesday, March 27, 2018, Dodge County hosted Dublin High School. Gary Pittman got the start on the mound going six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out six.
At the plate for the Indians, Gary Pittman was three for four; Parker Dixon was two for three with a double and an RBI; Chip Burch was two for three; Tyler Pruett was one for three with a double; Chandler Davis was one for two with five RBIs; Daniel Coleman was one for three with two RBIs; Kaden Burse was one for three with a double and two RBIs and Ethan Rice had an RBI. Dodge County wins 12-2 in six innings.
Dodge County hosted Washington County on Thursday, March 29, 2018. This was a matchup between the top two teams in the region. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher, throwing the full seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, walking one and striking out nine.
At the plate, Tyler Pruett was two for four; Chip Burch was two for four with a double and three RBIs; Gary Pittman was one for three; Parker Dixon was one for three with a double and an RBI; Chandler Davis was one for three with an RBI and Ethan Rice was one for three with two RBIs. Dodge hands Washington their second loss of the year with a score of 7-1.
The Indians are now 15-4 on the season and 7-0 in region play.
Dodge County will travel to Treutlen County on Thursday, April 5 and host East Laurens on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Next week the Indians will host Twiggs on Monday, travel to Southwest on Tuesday and host Telfair on Thursday. Coming up on April 17, 2018, the Indians will host Bleckley County for their last regular season home game and senior night. If you can’t make it to the games, tune in to WOLF radio to catch the play by play.
Indians win three straight at home to remain undefeated in region 3AA
