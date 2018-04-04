Legals 04-04-2018

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME, PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that M.A.K.K, INC. conduction a business as JOHNSON RECYCLING in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge in the State of Georgia, under the name of JOHNSON RECYCLING and that the nature of the business is RECYCLING and that the names and addresses of the person, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business are:
M.A.K.K, INC.,
2961 HAWKINSVILLE HWY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023
Subscribed and sworn to before me
This 28th day of March, 2018
TONYA WILSON
Notary Public
GREG JOHNSON, President
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT HOWARD ADAMS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 15th day of March, 2018.
CHARLES C. BUTLER
Attorney for Estate of ROBERT HOWARD ADAMS
P.O. Drawer 4430
Dublin, GA 31040
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES EVERETT BLUE, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of CHARLES EVERETT BLUE, JR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of February, 2018.
BETTY J. PERDOMO,
Executor of the
Estate of CHARLES EVERETT BLUE, JR., Deceased
BETTY J. PERDOMO
6807 Cresthill Court
Tampa, FL 33615
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF ANN BELL SMITH
All creditors of the Estate of ANN BELL SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, now deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned Co-Executors of the estate of said deceased, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are hereby required to make
immediate payment to the undersigned Co-Executors.
This 7th day of March, 2018.
JONATHAN WAYNE SMITH,
Co-Executor
1001 Wynbrooke Place
Madison, GA 30650
JENNIFER SMITH WELLS,
Co-Executor
131 Spanish Wells
Anderson, SC 29621
RUSSELL D. HENRY
Coleman Talley LLP
P. O. Box 5437
Valdosta, Georgia 31603-5437
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH WILLIAMSON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
ANITA FAULK WILLIAMSON
879 Gum Swamp Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
This 22nd day of March 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CAROLYN H. PEEDE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 29th day of March, 2018.
LINDA H. MILLS,
Executor of the Estate of
CAROLYN H. PEEDE
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
Facsimile: 229-868-6063
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CHRISTOPHER JAMES MULLIS AND DONNA J. BARCLAY to COLONY BANK dated November 6, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 798, Page 296, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the total amount of EIGHTY FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FIVE Dollars and 00/100 ($85,405.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of May, 2018 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 2.76 ACRES WITH IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON, IN LAND LOT 74 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK SR., REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 3, 2014, APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE 217, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS A PORTION OF THAT LAND CONVEYED BY IDA PEARL CROSBY AND HENRY D. CROSBY TO JAMES H. MULLIS AND VERA E. MULLIS BY DEED DATED AUGUST 29, 1983, APPEARING OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 177, PAGE 625 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is CHRISTOPHER JAMES MULLIS AND DONNA J. BARCLAY or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 28th day of March, 2018.
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
CHRISTOPHER JAMES MULLIS AND DONNA J. BARCLAY
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
229-257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: GREG HOLLIMAN
Civil Action File No. 18-V-8315
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given GREG HOLLIMAN, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 19th day of March 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from GREG HOLLIMAN to GREG HINES.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 9th day of OCTOBER, 2017.
GREG HINES
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:
ESTATE OF: MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, Deceased
Estate No.: P-18-9123
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: MARY ANN MARTIN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 18, 2018.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GEORGE WATSON, JR.
THE Petition of ALMA JEAN WATSON for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 10th day of May 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for
the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES THOMAS HARPER, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9120
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
THOMAS REESE FOUNTAIN has petitioned for THOMAS REESE FOUNTAIN to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JAMES THOMAS HARPER deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 10, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on APRIL 12, 2018. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIET G. SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9121 PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
MARLO SMITH has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of HARRIET G. SMITH, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before APRIL 17, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on April 19, 2018. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
