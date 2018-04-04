Seven are arrested for dog fighting; 63 dogs seized

Law enforcement agencies shut down an alleged dog-fighting ring at a residence on Rozar-Goolsby Road in Dodge County in March.
According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, the United States filed a civil forfeiture complaint seeking the possession of 63 pit bull-type dogs that were allegedly involved in a dog-fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act.
The press release stated that the animals were seized on March 19, 2018, in Eastman, Georgia, by United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG), special agents working with the United States Marshals Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the Oconee Drug Task Force, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The animals were seized after Georgia State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop, which involved a vehicle with an injured dog inside it. Upon questioning, the driver of the vehicle admitted to having been present at a dogfight at the previously mentioned location in Dodge County.
At the reported location, law enforcement agents discovered, the press release stated, “a disassembled dog fighting ‘pit’ and more than 60 pit bull-type dogs staked to the ground by heavy chains. The condition of a majority of the dogs, including scarring and aggression towards other dogs, was consistent with dog fighting and related training”.
Once a search warrant was obtained, the press release stated that “the agents found numerous indications of dog fighting on the said Dodge County property”. There was a treadmill with a rope attached to the front part of the machine, antibiotics and other injectable veterinary medications, and a jenny mill, which is a device used to develop a dog’s endurance and musculature by enticing the animal to run on a circular track.
Agents also unearthed the remains of seven dogs from four graves – five of which had scarring consistent with alleged dog fighting and one of which had a broken leg.
It was discovered that none of the live dogs had access to food or water.
Following the seizure, the United States Marshals Service took custody of the animals. K2 Solutions, Inc. and the Humane Society of the United States are assisting with the care of the dogs, at least some of which are pregnant.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals were arrested and charged in conjunction with the alleged dog-fighting ring, with further possible charges pending: Xavier Simmons and Andre Archer of Sandersville, Benjamin Shinhoster of Louisville, Dwight McDuffie and James Lampkin of Eastman, Deveon Hood of Tennille and Joe Ford of Elgin, South Carolina.
According to the press release submitted to The Dodge County News last week, the federal Animal Welfare Act
“makes it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to fight dogs or to possess, train, sell, buy, deliver, receive or transport them for that purpose. The statute further authorizes the seizure and forfeiture of animals involved in dog fighting. Once the dogs are forfeited or surrendered to federal authorities, they can be evaluated and placed for adoption. Although federal funds will be used to pay for the care of the dogs while they remain in law enforcement custody, the Animal Welfare Act empowers the government to recover those costs from the dogs’ owners.”
The investigation is ongoing.