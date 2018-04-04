Rest in Peace Augie Garrido, legendary college baseball coach, with five national championships and 1,945 wins as a head coach in 48 seasons. Augie died of a stroke at age 79.
Child poverty is annually said to be increasing in the USA. Of course it is – we are importing impoverished kids and adults, a stupid philosophy.
“DEMOCRAT…Once a political party now an inexplicable mental health crisis that threatens the existence of the United States.”
“Once the government becomes the supplier of people’s needs, there is no limit to the needs that will be claimed as a basic right.”
Lawrence Auster
A Harvard study claimed Fourth of July celebrations promote Republican voting, reports Neil Munro on the Daily Caller (dailycaller.com). Liberals have posted warnings about this scary (to them) trend. Isn’t it a horrible thought that these kids might grow up to be conservatives after being influenced by these horrible right-wing extremists who celebrate Independence Day? The study was authored by two Swedes.
Back in 2011 the proposed National Sales Tax (Fair Tax) was supported by just six Senators, 61 Congressmen and two or three presidential candidates. As you can see, it has little chance of ever becoming law. The flat tax option proposed by Steve Forbes (file under the present complicated plan or pay the flat tax, your choice) fell flat, you could say, and was ridiculed by several Republicans running for president in the mid-1990s, mainly Phil Gramm and Lamar Alexander, probably jealous that they hadn’t thought of it first. Forbes had a very workable plan, which also partially privatized Social Security and it made perfect sense. Yes, I was a Forbes voter in the Republican Primary in 1996 and 2000. I was amazed that his campaign drew so little support.
California blowhard Governor Jerry “Bullet Train to Nowhere” Brown is a perpetual politician who now says he’s retiring. It would be big news if Jerry Brown ever left the political game.
A stupid philosophy
