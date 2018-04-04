Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, this is what we have that is going to take the torch from the Greatest Generation and the “Baby Boomers” that will secure our nation to come. (The Millennials!), these little snot nose impudent and insolent brats who were initially victims from the Miami, Florida school shooting a few weeks ago, who think they now have their BIG BOY pants on and want to join the other cretins in the streets and be a “protester!” When, in actuality, the little darlings are just being manipulated by the far left to get more of their liberal crap burning for a while longer.
I see these kids got their ten minutes of fame already on the front cover of TIME magazine, hitting the late night talk shows and, of course, a movie coming soon.
But please you little rug rats, put down your stupid phones and learn to spell what is on your protest sign, and learn what the Constitution is before you run your little mouth. As one of these little idiots said, “This is what our democracy looks like.” Indeed, it does, because democracy is ruled by the mob. Fortunately, our forefathers created a Constitutional Republic for our form of government not a democracy. I wonder how many of these protesting students are even aware of this and understand the difference? The protesting students also want to raise the age of purchasing a rifle to 21, because 18 is too young. Perhaps the voting age should be returned to 21 as well. I dare say, that these kids, for the most part, can’t even pass a standard civil service test for city or federal government employment. Heck, kids nowadays can’t even make change from a grocery bill. Just for the heck of it, when going through a checkout with an item, and for the sake of this opinion letter, let’s say the bill is $23.17. Give the kid a twenty-dollar bill and a five-dollar bill and two pennies, and then look at the little munchkin face. He, or she, will literally look like a deer caught in the head lamps on how much change to give back to you.
Back in my day at Dodge High, class of 1965, we had to figure math at the blackboard in front of the whole class. Can’t do that now, the teacher will be fired. And of course, the KIDS will have a protest sign and more time to stay at home to play computer games (not to mention having to run to their safe place where words can’t kill them).
How sweet America is nowadays.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
Letter to the editor
