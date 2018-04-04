Dear editor,
During the week of April 22-28, 2018, the City of Eastman will join other cities across Georgia in celebrating Georgia Cities Week. This week has been set aside to recognize the many services city governments provide and their contribution to a better quality of life in Georgia. Our theme, “Cities in the Spotlight” reflect the role cities play in the state’s history, economy and culture.
City government is truly government of, by and for the people – the people who are making the decisions about our community are your neighbors, business owners and community leaders. We are in this together, and we want our city to thrive.
We recognize that throughout our lifetimes, the average person will have more direct contact with local governments than with state or federal governments. Because of this, we feel a responsibility to ensure that the public knows how the city operates and feels connected to their city government.
During this week, we want to recognize the role city government plays in our lives: from historic preservation to trash collection to public safety to promoting the area’s culture and recreation. We hope you will join us in this celebration and learn more about your city and how it operates for you.
The City will be hosting a variety of events during the week of April 22-28, 2018. A list of events, time and locations will be published in an up-coming edition of this paper. We invite and encourage all citizens of Eastman to participate in the celebration.
Jason Cobb
Eastman City Manager
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)