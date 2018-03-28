Indians Soccer team wins two; girls suffer losses

The Dodge County Indians and Lady Indians Soccer teams played hard fought games last week against East Laurens and Bleckley County.
The Indians were successful in both games last week, beating East Laurens on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 by a score of 1-0, then triumphing over rival Bleckley County on Friday, March 23, 2018 by a score of 3-0.
The Lady Indians lost games to both East Laurens at East Laurens on Tuesday and Bleckley County at home on Friday.
East Laurens scored eight goals on Dodge with a final score of 0-8.
The Lady Indians held rival Bleckley County to only one goal, but could not score against the Lady Royals, ending the game with a final score of 0-1.
The boys’ team is scheduled to play on Friday, March 30 in Warner Robins against Northside High School.
The girls will play again on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at home against Treutlen. Please come out and support our teams.
Attempts possession Dodge County sophomore fullback Drew Harpe attempts to take possession of the ball and kick it back toward the Indians’ net during the Bleckley County game on Friday. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
