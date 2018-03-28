Indian Tennis teams win two of three; split region games

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School Tennis team travelled to Bleckley County on March 13, 2018, where both boys and girls suffered their first region loss s of the year.
First singles Brock Woodard played a terrific match, winning 6-6, 7-3 and 6-3.
The teams then faced Washington County on March 20, 2018.
The girls won 5-0. First singles Meredith Hutcheson won 6-0, 6-0. Second singles Mary Beth Dopson won 6-0, 6-0. Third singles Jessie Thomas won 6-0, 6-0. First doubles Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 6-0, 6-1. Second doubles Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman won 6-0, 6-0.
The boys also defeated Washington County 5-0. First singles Brock Woodard won 6-0, 6-0. Second singles Nathan Newman won 6-0, 6-1. Third singles Jason Peterson won 6-0, 6-0. First doubles John Barclay Jesup and Christian Grauberger won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles Orlanda Brown and Ryan Clements won 6-0, 6-0.
The teams travelled to Hawkinsville on March 21, 2018.
The girls defeated the Red Devils 4-1. First singles Meredith Hutcheson won 8-4. Second singles Mary Beth Dopson won 8-3. First doubles Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 8-1. Second doubles Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman won 8-4.
The boys defeated Hawkinsville 3-2. Second singles Nathan Newman won 8-6. Third singles Jason Peterson won 8-2. First doubles John Barclay Jesup and Christian Grauberger won 8-4.
The teams are currently in second place heading into the region tournament of April 10, 2018.
Prepares to serve Lady Indian second doubles player Precious Coleman prepares to serve the ball during her match last week.
