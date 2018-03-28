By Russ Ragan
Saturday was a huge day for former Dodge High Lady Indian Margaret Simmons. She went six for eight as she lead the Middle Georgia Lady Knights to a double header sweep over Bethel College out of Tennessee.
In game one, she had a double and a pair of singles and two runs scored in the 11-3 win. In game two, she hit a game-tying homer in the sixth, and the Lady Knights would rally for a 5-4 win.
She added a double and a single in the game and scored three runs.
She has her season average up to .431 with six homers on the year.
hits home run Margaret Simmons hit the game tying home run in the sixth inning of game two during the Lady Knights double header against Bethel College on Saturday. (Photo by Claudia Graham)
Simmons continues hot streak at Middle Georgia State University
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)