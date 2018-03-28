Indians Baseball team picks up big region wins

By Jessie Pruett
The Dodge County High School Indian Baseball team hosted Southwest High School on March 16, 2018. Gary Pittman was the starting pitcher, going three innings, allowing no runs on three hits, walking one and striking out six. Landin Crummey pitched three innings of relief allowing three runs on three hits, walking none and striking out five. Offensively for the Indians, Parker Dixon was two for four with a double and two RBIs; Daniel Coleman was one for one with an RBI; DJ Bursh was one for one with a triple and an RBI; Brenden O’Connor was one for one; Anthony Johnson was one for three with a triple and an RBI and Kaden Burse had two RBIs. Andrew Lowery, Brodie Woodard, Parker Hardin and Ethan Rice all added RBIs. The Indians win 13-3 in six innings.
On March 21, 2018, Dodge County hosted Montgomery County. Parker Gay got the start on the mound going four and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits, while walking one and striking out five. Andrew Lowery pitched one-third of an inning of relief allowing no runs, hits or walks. At the plate for the Indians, Chip Burch was three for three with three RBIs, Kaden Burse was one for two with an RBI, Andrew Lowery was one for two with an RBI, Gary Pittman was one for two with an RBI and Parker Gay was one for one. Parker Hardin, DJ Bursh, Parker Dixon and Chandler Davis all added RBIs. Dodge County wins 11-1 in five innings.
On March 22, 2018, Dodge County traveled to McRae to take on the Telfair County Trojans. Gary Pittman was the starting pitcher, throwing two and two-thirds innings allowing five runs on five hits, walking three and striking out three. Andrew Lowery threw three innings of relief allowing three runs on two hits, walking none and striking out one. Peyton Smith pitched one-third of an inning with no runs or hits, walking one and striking out one. Dodge’s bats went cold for this one, only managing four hits in the game. Gary Pittman was two for two; Tyler Pruett was one for four and Parker Dixon was one for three with an RBI. Dodge takes their fourth loss of the year 8-1.
On March 23, 2018, the Indians made the drive to Cochran to take on the Bleckley County Royals. Any time these two teams face off, it is always highly anticipated and draws a crowd. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher for Dodge throwing five innings allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out seven. Dodge would take the lead in the first inning and keep it the entire game. Gary Pittman was three for three; Parker Dixon was two for two; Chandler Davis was two for three with an RBI; Chip Burch was two for three with a double and four RBIs; Tyler Pruett was two for four with a homer and three RBIs and Ethan Rice was one for four with three RBIs. The Indians get a big win 11-1 in five innings.
The Indians are now 12-4 on the season and 5-0 in region play. Dodge County will host Washington County on Friday and travel to Northeast Macon on Tuesday. If you can’t make it to the games, tune in to WOLF radio to catch the play-by-play.
Throws winning pitch Pitcher Tyler Pruett threw the winning pitch during the fifth inning of the game in Bleckley County on Friday. Pruett pitched the entire game and with offensive help, the Indians triumphed with a score of 11-1. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
Indians Baseball team picks up big region wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)