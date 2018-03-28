Dodge County gynecologist Dr. George “Mack” Bird, III, age 59, appeared in the United State District Court for Georgia March 21, 2018, and pled guilty to the charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
United States assistant attorneys from the Savannah and Augusta offices told the The Dodge County News in a phone interview on Monday that both of the charges were federal felonies and each carried up to five years of
imprisonment each without the possibility of parole.
Bird also agreed to forfeit approximately $2.7 million in assets and property that were seized as part of the investigation, and were traceable to his crimes.
As reported in the June 10, 2015 issue of The Dodge County News, Bird was charged and arrested with the sale of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances with the intent to distribute, illegally written prescriptions and use of pre-signed prescriptions.
Those drugs included, but were not limited to, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on March 26, opioids (such as hydrocodone combination products), alprazolam (Xanax), carisoprodol (Soma), phentermine (Adipex), and phendimetrazine (Plegine).
Dr. Bird
Dr. Bird pleads guilty
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)