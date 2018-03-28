A winning formula

Donald Trump has a winning formula. He knows the score – it’s Public 1, Liberal Pundits 0.
“Politics in Washington is like professional wrestling-only not as honest!”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com
America needs fewer John McCains and more Herman Cains.
If you’re conservative, the Repubs are your only option. Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party.
GOP: Generally Obtuse Party.
Many wild fires occur in California and for good reason:
“There are too many people in California and not enough water. California does not need any more people and neither does the rest of our country.”
Linda Thom on VDare.com  12-6-17
Linda Thom’s articles are archived on VDare.com, going all the way back to 2001. She also writes on NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com. You should check them out. I keep telling people – many of the better writers are on the Internet, not in newspapers. Linda Thom is one of the best. She had the good sense to get the heck out of California a few years back and now lives in Washington state, slightly less liberal than California.
“Once a story starts hurting the Dems, reporters drop it.”
George Neumayr on Spectator.org   

You’ll notice the medialeft quickly dropped the story of the Somalian cop (a quota hire) in Minneapolis shooting and killing the 40-year old white Australian female who called the police for help. She was killed for no reason. He is still on duty and apparently will get away with it. There’s news and there’s THEIR news. This guy arrogantly refused interview requests. How can he do this? Do you think you could get away with this? He must be a media-designated untouchable.
“The players I respected most were the toughest players, not those who talked a good game or blocked a shot and acted like a fool.”
Basketball analyst Jay Bilas   
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Whatfinger.com, CanadaFreePress.com, 1stock1.com, IlanaMercer.com, TheBlackSphere.net, UNZ.org, AIM.org, TheoSpark.net, GibsonBrothers.com, CollegeFix.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Investors.com, DickMorris.com, Breitbart.com, ZeroHedge.com, DailyKenn.com, LifeZette.com, DrudgeReport.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: Visualize No Liberals.
“No policy is enforceable with sieves for borders.”
Sid Dinerstein  South Florida Republican official
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
