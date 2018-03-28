Donald Trump has a winning formula. He knows the score – it’s Public 1, Liberal Pundits 0.
“Politics in Washington is like professional wrestling-only not as honest!”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com
America needs fewer John McCains and more Herman Cains.
If you’re conservative, the Repubs are your only option. Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party.
GOP: Generally Obtuse Party.
Many wild fires occur in California and for good reason:
“There are too many people in California and not enough water. California does not need any more people and neither does the rest of our country.”
Linda Thom on VDare.com 12-6-17
Linda Thom’s articles are archived on VDare.com, going all the way back to 2001. She also writes on NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com. You should check them out. I keep telling people – many of the better writers are on the Internet, not in newspapers. Linda Thom is one of the best. She had the good sense to get the heck out of California a few years back and now lives in Washington state, slightly less liberal than California.
“Once a story starts hurting the Dems, reporters drop it.”
George Neumayr on Spectator.org
A winning formula
