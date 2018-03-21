Legals 03-21-2018

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve JONATHAN’S ARK, INC., a Georgia corporation with its registered office at 94 BROOKE LANE; EASTMAN, GA, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT HOWARD ADAMS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 15th day of March, 2018.
CHARLES C. BUTLER
Attorney for Estate of
ROBERT HOWARD ADAMS
P.O. Drawer 4430
Dublin, GA 31040
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES EVERETT BLUE, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of CHARLES EVERETT BLUE, JR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of February, 2018.
BETTY J. PERDOMO,
Executor of the
Estate of
CHARLES EVERETT BLUE, JR., Deceased
BETTY J. PERDOMO
6807 Cresthill Court
Tampa, FL 33615
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH WILLIAMSON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
ANITA FAULK WILLIAMSON
879 Gum Swamp Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
This 22nd day of March 2018.
c/o: RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF ANN BELL SMITH
All creditors of the Estate of ANN BELL SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, now deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned Co-Executors of the estate of said deceased, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are hereby required to make
immediate payment to the undersigned Co-Executors.
This 7th day of March, 2018.
JONATHAN WAYNE SMITH,
Co-Executor
1001 Wynbrooke Place
Madison, GA 30650
JENNIFER SMITH WELLS,
Co-Executor
131 Spanish Wells
Anderson, SC 29621
RUSSELL D. HENRY
Coleman Talley LLP
P. O. Box 5437
Valdosta, Georgia 31603-5437
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARY LOU DYKES SIMMONS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
HILDA MOODY
10 Paginet
Miramar Beach, FL 32550
This 28th day of February 2018.
c/o: RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MINNIE P. BROWN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 22nd day of February, 2018..
JERRY F. BROW N and
JOHN JUNIOR BROWN
Executors, Estate of
MINNIE P. BROWN
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN DAVID JUSTICE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
GREGGORY KEVIN HOGAN
3552 Jacqueline Drive
Erlanger, KY 41018
This 21st day of February 2018.
c/o: RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER, DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by WILLIAM A. WARD to ROBINS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION dated 10/7/2003 and recorded in Deed Book 456 Page 182 and rerecorded at Deed Book 461 Page 220 DODGE County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $29,446.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 03, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND KNOWN AS LOT NO. 9 IN BLOCK C OF BACON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 167, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY HARRELL ROSS, SURVEYORS, IN JUNE 1964, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 59, AND FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BACON AVENUE WHICH IS 290 FEET NORTHEAST OF THE NORTH INTERSECTION OF BACON AVENUE AND KAREN DRIVE, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 85 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 120 FEET TO BACON AVENUE, THENCE ALONG BACON AVENUE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO M.T. AND LAURA FORDHAM BY MRS. LORENE P. COOPER BY DEED DATED JUNE 27, 1964, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 99, PAGE 204.
TRACT TWO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NO. 11 IN BLOCK C OF THE BACON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL, 1961, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 167, SAID PORTION BEING DESCRIBED AS A FIFTEEN (15) FOOT STRIP BEGINNING ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BACON AVENUE AT THE POINT DIVIDING LOTS AT 9 AND 11 RUN THENCE ALONG SAID NORTHWEST SIDE OF BACON AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FIVE (45) DEGREES THIRTY (30’) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF FIFTEEN (15) FEET TO A POINT; RUN THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY (120) FEET TO THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 10 AND 11; RUN THENCE ALONG SAID DIVIDING LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FIVE (45) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF FIFTEEN (15) FEET TO A CORNER COMMON TO LOTS 8, 9, 10, AND 11; RUN THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 9 AND 11, A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known AS 5533 BACON AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): BELINDA B. WARD AND RYAN W. WARD or tenant or tenants.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA
HOMEOWNER’S ASSISTANCE DEPARTMENT
3415 VISION DRIVE
COLUMBUS, OHIO 43219
1-866-550-5705
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
as agent and
Attorney in Fact for
WILLIAM A. WARD
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
(404) 994-7637
1031878A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1031878A
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from BRANDY GIDDENS WALSH and KATHY ANN GIDDENS to COCHRAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated September 1, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 794, page 4648, DODGE County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY in APRIL, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 7.60 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 161 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 22, 1974, PREPARED BY JOHN W. DYE, SURVEYOR, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 214, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. THE FOREGOING DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IS THE SAME AS THAT CONVEYED BY LARRY WAYNE PURSER TO RODNEY L. WALSH AND BRANDI D. WALSH BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 21, 2013, APPEARING OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 745, PAGE 83, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
COCHRAN BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
BRANDY GIDDENS WALSH AND KATHY ANN GIDDENS
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MARY ELLEN RENCHY
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 18-V-8295
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that MARY ELLEN RENCHY, the undersigned, filed this Petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 20th day of February, 2018, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from MARY ELLEN RENCHY to MARYELLEN GRACE RENCHY.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 20th day of February 2018. RITA J. LLOP, 455210
Attorney for Petitioner
RITA J. LLOP, P.C.
5007 9th Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
478 374-9500
llopr@bellsouth.net
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD
Civil Action File No.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 13th day of February 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD TO PRISCILLA ANN DYAL.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 13th day of FEBRUARY, 2018.
PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD
Petitioner
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: GREG HOLLIMAN
Civil Action File No. 18V8315
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given GREG HOLLIMAN, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 19th day of March 2018, praying for a change in
the name of petitioner from GREG HOLLIMAN to GREG HINES.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 9th day of OCTOBER, 2017.
GREG HINES
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIET G. SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9121
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
MARLO SMITH has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of HARRIET G. SMITH, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 17, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on April 19, 2018. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GEORGE WATSON, JR.
THE Petition of ALMA JEAN WATSON for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 10th day of May 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF: MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, Deceased
Estate No.: P-18-9123
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: MARY ANN MARTIN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MARLAND ROGERS MOORE, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 18, 2018.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES THOMAS HARPER, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9120
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
THOMAS REESE FOUNTAIN has petitioned for THOMAS REESE FOUNTAIN to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JAMES THOMAS HARPER deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 10, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on APRIL 12, 2018. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUBY JOYCE PARKERSON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9117
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
HANK LEON SAPP has petitioned for HANK LEON SAPP to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of RUBY JOYCE PARKERSON deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 4, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on APRIL 9, 2018. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
