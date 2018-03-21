By Meghan McCranie
This past week was full of region matches for the Lady Indians Soccer team. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they traveled to Bleckley to face their rivals.
Bleckley had an offensively strong team putting up a total of 19 shots to our 15. We picked up on their attack and hope to prevent as many shots from being made when they travel to us this week. Jacey Dowdy earned the title of player of the game with her many saves and blocks. Scoring for the Indians were Sydney Powell, who was assisted by a shot from Miriam Elvira, sent in by a corner kick from Julianna Bellflower. Caroline Scarborough also scored.
On Friday, March 15, 2018, the girls traveled to Dublin to face the Irish. They were very aggressive and wanted to win the ball each time it got close to them. We scored early in the first half, and they answered before the half was complete.
The match was scoreless in the second half, resulting in two five-minute halves.
After the score was still tied, the match went into penalty kicks. We lost on the last of five penalty kicks.
Scoring in the match was freshman Briana Macias. Player of the week was Jacey Dowdy.
Lady Indian midfielder and forward Lezlii Pacheco dribbled the ball downfield toward the goal during Friday’s game against the Dublin Lady Irish. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Dodge suffers losses against region rivals
