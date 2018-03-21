Dodge Indians baseball still undefeated in region play

By Jessie Pruett
On March 13, 2018 the Indians traveled to East Laurens. Gary Pittman was the starting pitcher, going five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking none and striking out ten. Parker Gay threw one inning, allowing no runs no hits no walks and striking out one.
The Indians had all nine players get involved offensively. Chip Burch was three for four with a homer and five RBI’s; Tyler Pruett was three for four with a double and three RBI’s; Gary Pittman was two for three; Kadin Burse was two for three with a double and an RBI; Chandler Davis was two for three with two RBI’s; Daniel Coleman was one for four with three RBI’s, Ethan Rice was two for five; Parker Dixon was one for four with an RBI and Andrew Lowery was one for four. Indians won 16-4 in six innings.
On March 14, 2018, Dodge County traveled to West Laurens to take on the Raiders. Chip Burch got the start on the mound going two and one-third innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, while walking two and six errors defensively behind him. Andrew Lowery pitched one and one-third innings of relief allowing two runs on two walks and two hits.
The Indians were also quiet at the plate with Parker Dixon hitting a double and a hit each for Daniel Coleman and Chandler Davis. Dodge County lost 10-0.
On March 15, 2018, Dodge County traveled to Sandersville to take on Washington County. Going into the game, both teams were undefeated in region play.
Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher throwing a six-inning shutout allowing only one hit walking one and striking out 11.
Pruett got plenty of offensive support with Ethan Rice going three for four with an RBI; Andrew Lowery was two for four with two doubles and two RBI’s; Chip Burch was one for two with a grand slam and five RBI’s; Parker Dixon was two for four with a double and an RBI; Gary Pittman was one for three with two RBI’s; Kadin Burse was one for four with an RBI; Daniel Coleman was one for three and Chandler Davis was one for two. Dodge run rules Washington 14-0 in six innings.
The Indians are now 10-3 on the season and 4-0 in region play. Dodge County will host Montgomery County on Wednesday and travel to Telfair and Bleckley on Thursday and Friday. If you can’t make it to the games, tune in to WOLF radio to catch the play by play.
Ready to Steal Indian Anthony Johnson stands on base ready to steal during last week’s game. (Photo by Paige Pruett)
