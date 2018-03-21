Monkeys stolen

Three monkeys, valued around $4,000.00 each, have been reported stolen to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Glen Conley, the monkeys belong to Judy Milner, of Dodge County. Milner reported that one monkey had been stolen in February and two more were stolen in early March.
Conley told The Dodge County News on Tuesday during a phone interview that it appeared on both occasions that an individual or individuals had cut through the perimeter fence where the monkeys were kept.
Prior to the thefts, Conley said it appeared that someone had tried once before to steal the monkeys.
According to reports, a reward for information about the monkeys is being offered for information pertaining to the monkeys’ whereabouts and/or the theft.
Conley stated, for safety purposes, “If you see the monkeys, don’t try to capture them or touch them…call us first.”
Anyone with any information about the monkeys or the theft should contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-559-1130.
In other law enforcement news, from March 17, 2018 to March 19, 2018, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests:
James Harrelson, age 39, of Helena was charged with criminal trespass, simple assault- family violence and aggravated assault.
Johnathan Randall Howell, age 30, of Monticello, was charged with probation violation.
Shakkia Renee Hudson, age 35, of Dublin, was charged with theft by shoplifting.
Cedric Dwight Jenkins, age 22, of Warner Robins, was charged with probation violation and a bench warrant.
Tabitha Marie Lee, age 38, of Hawkinsville, was charged with a probation violation.
Timothy Sparrow, age 27, of Hawkinsville, was charged with a parole violation.
John Phillip Warner, age 27, of East Dublin, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property- felony, theft by taking – felony and burglary – first degree (felony).
Hataria Whitehead, age 20, of Lithonia, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty which results in serious physical injury.
