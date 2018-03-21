Wall Street knows how to play the game. The financial industry contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to the Obama 2008 campaign and again in 2012, even as Obama routinely trashed his Wall Street benefactors in his relentless search for votes.
“We no longer tell the state what our rights are; it tells us.”
Joseph Sobran 11-24-05 Sobran.com
“It is one of the great tragedies of the U.S. that most learn most of what they know about the government from the government.”
James Bovard 4-4-17
Baseball great and conservative commentator Curt Schilling says Fidel Castro was Cuba’s Adolph Hitler. I agree. The Hollywood Left crowd loved Fidel. So did Dan Rather, who called Castro “Cuba’s Elvis.”
The Establishment Elite attempts to stop the things we voted for.
Remember television star Richard Dawson? He was born Colin Lionel Emm.
In Wisconsin 22 counties voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and switched to Donald Trump in 2016. Obama carried Wisconsin by 7 points in 2012 and Trump took the state by less than one percentage point in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win Wisconsin in 32 years, when another “can’t win” Republican named Ronald Reagan won it in 1984, going 49 for 50 states.
Foolish out of touch Republican insiders claimed Trump couldn’t win the presidency and would never turn the blue states red. Trump not only made fools of the media – he also taught some lessons to his Republican detractors. Both groups continue to hate him.
How to play the game
