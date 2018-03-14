Dodge County Soccer boys win over East Laurens 6-5 in overtime

By David Bush
Last Thursday, the boys varsity soccer team opened up region play with an exciting, hard fought win over East Laurens at home in Eastman.
East Laurens took an early lead in the game, and led the Indians 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, the home team came out with a new determination and quickly tied the score with a gal from Tucker Rogers.
Later on, Christian Garcia put the Indians on top 2-1 with a nicely executed penalty kick. The lead wouldn’t hold up, as East Laurens managed to tie the game up before time ran out.
With the score tied 2-2, the game would go into overtime. Two five-minute periods were played with no further scoring.
The game would have to be decided on penalty kicks. Our Indians would prevail 6-5 thanks to some sharp shooting by the Dodge shot takers and some stout goalkeeping by Peyton Bush, who managed to stop two of the East Laurens free kicks.
Players stats were as follows: Goalkeeper Peyton Bush had 28 saves and one goal (penalty kick); Lance Rogers had three shots; Alexis Gomez had four shots and one goal (penalty kick); Tucker Rogers had 12 shots and one goal; Christian Garcia had six shots and two goals (penalty kicks); Saul Mendieta had four shots; Angel Vega had one goal (penalty kick) and Jared Cannon had two shots.
The Indians’ next region matchup will be against Bleckley County in Cochran on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 beginning at 7:00 p.m.
