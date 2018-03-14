By Meghan McCranie
The Dodge County High School Lady Indian Soccer team faced East Laurens last Thursday, March 8, 2018.
With East Laurens being the AA state runner-up last year and not graduating very many players, we knew they would be a tough team again this season.
The Falcons possessed the ball about 55 percent of the time and managed to take 30 shots.
In our 45 percent of the possession, we worked hard but only took five shots.
Most of our attacking transitions were lost due to some very good midfielders on the East Laurens team.
The player of the game was Jacey Dowdy.
Dowdy allowed eight goals and saved an astounding 22.
Lady Indians Soccer team falls to East Laurens 8-0
