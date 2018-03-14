By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Tennis teams hosted the Dublin Irish on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Both teams were victorious against a very tough team, with a score of 4-1 for both boys and girls’ teams.
Winners for the girls’ team were number one singles, Meredith Hutcheson. She defeated her opponent in a difficult match in a third set tiebreaker, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Mary Beth Dopson, number two singles, won a great match with a score of 6-3, 6-1. Jessie Thomas, number three singles, fought hard to come back and win in the tiebreaker 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Number one doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning also pushed their match into a third set tiebreaker with a prevailing win 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. In the longest match of the night, number two doubles Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman battled against a great doubles duo, coming up short in a third set tiebreaker 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.
The boys’ team won against the Irish 4-1.
Number one singles Brock Woodard played a very long match and was forced into a tiebreaker, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Number two singles Nathan Newman dominated his opponent 6-2, 6-1. Number three singles Christian Grauberger won a great match 6-2, 6-4.
Number one doubles John Barclay Jessup and Jason Peterson finished with the final win over the Irish with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Number two doubles Orlando Brown and Ryan Clements lost a close match 4-6, 4-6.
The Indians will travel to Cochran on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 to face the toughest match of the season against Bleckley County.
Returns the shot Number two doubles player Mattie Grace Hutcheson returned the ball at the net in her number two doubles match against Dublin.
Dodge County Tennis team remains undefeated
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)