Royheem Deeeds, age 26, accused of killing Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith in August of 2016, appeared in a Dodge County Superior Court last week for his arraignment, and he entered a plea of not guilty to the nine charges he was indicted for by a grand jury.
Those charges include two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, three counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.
Represented by a team of attorneys from the Capital Defender’s Office, Deeds signed his plea of not guilty on March 8, 2018.
Deeds is accused of shooting and killing Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith when Smith responded to a suspicious person call at the intersection of Smith and Main Streets on August 13, 2016. According to reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), officer Smith, just days short of his 31st birthday, was shot as he exited his police car.
Smith had joined the Eastman Police Department in February 2011. Smith was able to fire back at Deeds, but Deeds still was able to flee the scene. Smith died from his injuries at the hospital.
Two days later, Deeds was found in Nassau County, Florida, in a car driven by his sister at a traffic stop.
In May of 2017, the prosecutors informed the court that they were seeking the death penalty against Deeds.
Last Thursday’s arraignment, according to Dodge County District Attorney Tim Vaughn, was just the next step in the process.
Deeds
Accused cop killer pleads not guilty
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)