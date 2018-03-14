Deeds

Accused cop killer pleads not guilty

Wednesday, March 14. 2018
Royheem Deeeds, age 26, accused of killing Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith in August of 2016, appeared in a Dodge County Superior Court last week for his arraignment, and he entered a plea of not guilty to the nine charges he was indicted for by a grand jury.

Those charges include two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, three counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Represented by a team of attorneys from the Capital Defender’s Office, Deeds signed his plea of not guilty on March 8, 2018.

Deeds is accused of shooting and killing Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith when Smith responded to a suspicious person call at the intersection of Smith and Main Streets on August 13, 2016. According to reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), officer Smith, just days short of his 31st birthday, was shot as he exited his police car.

Smith had joined the Eastman Police Department in February 2011. Smith was able to fire back at Deeds, but Deeds still was able to flee the scene. Smith died from his injuries at the hospital.

Two days later, Deeds was found in Nassau County, Florida, in a car driven by his sister at a traffic stop.

In May of 2017, the prosecutors informed the court that they were seeking the death penalty against Deeds.

Last Thursday’s arraignment, according to Dodge County District Attorney Tim Vaughn, was just the next step in the process.

Vaughn stated now the attorneys for Deeds would have the opportunity to file pre-trial motions.

DeedsWith the state seeking the death penalty, Vaughn explained, the proceedings are more in-depth and are time-consuming. As per a projected trial date for Deeds, Vaughn really couldn’t say. The actual date would depend on several factors, he stated, but he felt like the case could finally come before the court sometime in the next 18 months.

Vaughn stated his office did present Deeds’ attorney with pertinent information gathered during the investigation by the GBI. “Now, it is up to them to come up with their motions,” Vaughn said.

In such cases, Vaughn said the number of motions filed could vary. “We had a different case where there were 150 motions filed.”

After motions are filed, the prosecution will have a chance to respond.

Deeds, also had pending charges due to an altercation in which Deeds was charged with shooting a man in the leg in 2015. Deeds had pled guilty to aggravated assault in that case in exchange for time served in jail and five years probation.

As both the defense and prosecution prepare for the next steps in the murder trial, Deeds is said to be held in the Glynn County Jail.
