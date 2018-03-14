“Make your days count.”

Rev. Billy Graham Rest in Peace
“Make your days count.”
Rev. Billy Graham
He did that.
Many liberal politicians talk about “income inequality”, but two of the most liberal states lead the nation in this category: New York and California.
“Never mind the impending earthquake that will sink California into the Pacific Ocean. The state is sinking in a sea of poverty caused by its open borders policy to aliens from 3rd world nations.”
DailyKenn.com
“Trump is hated by Identity Politics because the imbeciles think no one voted for him but racist, mysogynists, homophobic gun-nuts.”
Paul Craig Roberts on PaulCraigRoberts.org 2-25-18
For a great soccer tricks video check out the amazing Indi Cowie: IndiCowie.com.
They call them “student-athletes” but they’re still ballplayers to me. Why the name change anyway?
How Trump wins, according to Joseph Farah on WND.com or WorldNetDaily.com. In August 2016 – he was right: Joe says a large number of people do not like Hillary Clinton. “It’s way more than half the voting populace. While he may not be able to romance them, he can certainly bring them to the point of revulsion for his opponent.”
Joseph Farah on WorldNetDaily.com 8-13-16
We spend more than $100 million per year to support people who never should have been here in the first place.
A fine radio show from Orlando you can get from 6-9 a.m on the Internet: 1025WFLA.com; much better than Step on All Of Us or Morning Joe Schmo, both overrated. Bud Hedinger does a fine job there.

“(George W.) Bush too has tried to straddle the liberal-conservative divide but he has wound up doing for the image of conservatism roughly what the movie Deliverance did for the image of Southern hospitality.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com 2007
“How do we get rifles out of the hands of demented 19-year olds? If you can do that, you’ve solved a lot of problems.”
Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network
Superficial diversity is what the left wants on campus and elsewhere. Diversity of thought is not allowed. James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com and UNZ.com (never in newspapers) calls these people “multicultural leftoids.”
We hear a lot about the National Rifle Association (NRA) but not enough about the far better Gun Owners of America (GOA). That’s GunOwners.org. “The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washigton, D.C.”
Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) Dr. Paul’s toll-free message is 1-888-322-1414.
Remember – Ron never voted for a penny of foreign aid. Neither did Dr. Larry McDonald. Ron Paul retired and Larry McDonald was murdered by the Soviet Union. Both were underappreciated by the public.
G. Gordon Liddy said Gerald Ford wouldn’t have made it to the presidency without him. True!
Bumper sticker of the day: When your memory starts to fade, FORGET It!
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
