Rev. Billy Graham Rest in Peace
“Make your days count.”
Rev. Billy Graham
He did that.
Many liberal politicians talk about “income inequality”, but two of the most liberal states lead the nation in this category: New York and California.
“Never mind the impending earthquake that will sink California into the Pacific Ocean. The state is sinking in a sea of poverty caused by its open borders policy to aliens from 3rd world nations.”
“Trump is hated by Identity Politics because the imbeciles think no one voted for him but racist, mysogynists, homophobic gun-nuts.”
Paul Craig Roberts on PaulCraigRoberts.org 2-25-18
They call them “student-athletes” but they’re still ballplayers to me. Why the name change anyway?
How Trump wins, according to Joseph Farah on WND.com or WorldNetDaily.com. In August 2016 – he was right: Joe says a large number of people do not like Hillary Clinton. “It’s way more than half the voting populace. While he may not be able to romance them, he can certainly bring them to the point of revulsion for his opponent.”
Joseph Farah on WorldNetDaily.com 8-13-16
We spend more than $100 million per year to support people who never should have been here in the first place.
A fine radio show from Orlando you can get from 6-9 a.m on the Internet: 1025WFLA.com; much better than Step on All Of Us or Morning Joe Schmo, both overrated. Bud Hedinger does a fine job there.
