Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Americans crying with no tears.
Why has a nation that has been so blessed continue to become so divided? There is more than enough blame to go around.
Children are failing because of their first school, which is no longer a university of character. A home with biological parents has become a thing of the past. The best teachers and equipment are not the total answers. Discipline and holding children accountable for their actions is one of the key factors.
Without realizing it, too many Americans are getting too fat to go to Heaven. Lust, hate and lying will always be fat. Americans could start out each day with a slice of love, a cup of prayer and a taste of understanding would be a good starter.
It’s sad to see such a blessed nation that will choose wrong over right. From top to bottom America has become more divided than ever. Our two governing parties have so much envy, they are just one step from hate.
As Americans, we have the right to disagree with each other but not to rewrite history. This nation, once again, must become one where we all are friends or we all will die as fools. If we are not going to live it, we must stop saying “In God We Trust.” Half-truths will take this nation nowhere. Any man or woman that has no fear of the truth has no fear from a lie. A lie don’t care who tells it, so does the truth.
What our forefathers believed in has all but been forgotten. “The cornerstone of modern civilization must continue to be religion and morality.”-- President William H. Taft. “For it is my deep conviction that democracy cannot live without that true religion, which gives a nation a sense of justice and of moral purposes.”—President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“It is impossible to rightful govern the world without God and the Bible.”—President George Washington. “America must remember that separation of church and state must never mean the separation of religious values from the lives of public servants…if we who serve free men today are to differ from the tyrants of this age, we must balance the powers in our hand with God in our hearts.”—President Lyndon B. Johnson. “I have lived, sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proof I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men…We have been assured, sir, in the sacred writing, that except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that built it. I firmly believe that without his concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builder of Babel.”—Benjamin Franklin.
Jesus Christ is Lord of all or he is not Lord at all. This is the decision that Americans must decide on. Lord Bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (r)
Letter to the editor
