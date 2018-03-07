Dodge County High School tennis teams remain undefeated in region play

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) tennis teams traveled to Northeast Macon on February 26.
The girls dominated, finishing 5-0.
First singles, Meredith Hutcheson won 6-2, 6-1. Second singles, Mary Beth Dopson won 6-0, 6-0.
Third singles, Jessie Thomas won 6-0, 6-0. First doubles Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles, Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Ellie Jones won, leading the team to victory.
The boys also defeated Northeast Macon, 4-1.
First singles, Brock Woodard won 6-2, 6-1. Second singles, Nathan Newman won 6-0, 6-2. T
hird singles, Christian Grauberger won 6-1. 6-2. First doubles, Jason Peterson and John Barclay Jessup won 6-4, 6-3.
The teams competed in the Middle Georgia Invitational Tournament on March 2 and 3.
The girls placed second in the consolation bracket.
Their first match was against West Laurens, losing a hard-fought battle, 1-4. First doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning defeated their opponents.
Dodge traveled to Middle Georgia State University (MGSU) in Cochran on Saturday, facing Jones County. The girls won 3-2 after a very tough match.
Third singles, Precious Coleman, first doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning and second doubles, Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Ellie Jones won their matches, making the team victorious.
The girls then went on to face a tough opponent from Telfair County.
First singles, Meredith Hutcheson and first doubles, Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning beat their opponents.
The DCHS boys played a tough match against West Laurens but lost 0-5. The boys traveled to MGSU on Saturday to play Bleckley County. First singles, Brock Woodard and second singles, Nathan Newman won their matches, but the team came up short, losing 2-3.
The boys then played Jones County, winning 5-0. First singles, Brock Woodard, second singles, Nathan Newman, third singles, Jason Peterson, first doubles, Orlanda Brown and John Barclay Jessup, and second doubles, Brayden Nardi and Ryan Clements all won their matches.
As of press time, Tuesday, the teams were scheduled to play their next region match at home on March 6 against Dublin’s Fighting Irish tennis teams.
Come out and support the tennis teams this spring. Congratulations to all the players and coaches for their hard work so far this season.
Doubles player Abby C. Manning has a zen-like focus on the ball as she prepares to return it across the net for the score during her match which she and her partner won.
Dodge County High School tennis teams remain undefeated in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)