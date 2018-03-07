By Meghan McCranie
The Dodge County Lady Indians traveled to Peach County for a soccer matchup February 27.
This was a very intense match with a lot of positive ball movement, shots on goal, and great defense being displayed for both teams.
Dodge fell short with in the first half only scoring one goal to Peach’s two.
Lezlii Pacheo quickly had three strong shots on goal that set the tone for the game.
Julianna Bellflower made a corner kick that deflected off one of Peach County’s players to score a goal for Dodge.
Lorena Mendiata had a steal and Jacey Dowdy had five saves but Peach still managed to score two goals in the first half.
During the second half, our defense got a little stronger with Mendieta having another steal and Jacey Dowdy deflecting six shots.
The team had eight shots on goal during the second half, one of them scoring from Andrea Godoy, and assisted by Sydney Powell.
The girls were scheduled to travel to Fitzgerald to take on the Lady Canes Tuesday March 6 and will stay at home and host the East Laurens Falcons in the first region match of the season.
Kickoff will be at 5:30. Come out and support the Lady Indians as they take to the soccer field and represent Dodge County.
Lady Indians lose to Peach County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)