Squaws end victorious season with a top eight ranking in state basketball

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws basketball team traveled to Rome on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 for the Elite Eight round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) AA State Tournament. This was first time the Squaws have advanced to this round since the 2010-11 season.
The third ranked Squaws (25-4) faced the sixth ranked Model High School Lady Blue Devils (24-3) on their home court thanks to a coin flip. Both teams were number one seeds from their region so the coin flip was needed to determine the place this game would be played.
The game with Model was tight in the first quarter as Dodge County trailed 12-13 at the end of the quarter. Europe Brown and Wright each scored four points to lead the Squaws in the first. Some foul trouble for the Squaws would help the Lady Blue Devils to a 42-26 lead in the second quarter. Wright led the Squaws with nine points in the quarter.
Foul trouble would plague Dodge for the rest of the game with numerous starters on the bench. Wright and Zannesia Mitchell led Dodge in the third quarter with five and four points respectively as the Squaws trailed 38-60 after three quarters.
Junior Destanee Wright exploded for 22 of her game and career high 41 points in the final quarter to keep things fairly close for the Squaws. Dodge lost by a final score of 63-79.
Wright scored 41 points in the game, that included her going 24 of 26 from the free throw line, where she hit 20 in a row. Wright also had 15 rebounds and seven steals in the game.
Others scoring for Dodge were: Zannesia Mitchell, seven points; Aniyah Black six points; Europe Brown, four points; LaShauna Coley, two points; Cania Dawson, two points and Kylie Hart, one point.
Coach CaSandra Hamilton and the DCHS Squaws finish the season in top the eight teams in the state with a record of 25-5 and a Region Championship. Looking forward to another great season next year as Dodge only loses one senior.
