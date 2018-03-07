Suspect in multi-county armed robberies arrested

A collaboration between several law enforcement agencies, including the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastman Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, brought one suspect in a multi-county armed robbery investigation into custody last week.
Lifranklin Tyrone McMillian, age 18, last known address was Helena, was charged after admitting to his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Laurens, Telfair and Dodge Counties.
The first of the armed robberies in Laurens County occurred on February 22, 2018, at the County Line Package Store in Cadwell, with four more to follow, – two at Flash Foods in Milan and Dexter.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Quick Stop in Chester on February 8, 2018. Authorities say that the store clerk reported a black male entered the store armed with an aerosol can and a butane lighter. The clerk stated to the deputies that the offender demanded money from the register. Once the offender obtained the money, he fled the store on foot.
Ten days later, on February 18, 2018, deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a similar report of an armed robbery at the Kuntry Mart in Gresston.
