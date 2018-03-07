McMillian

Suspect in multi-county armed robberies arrested

Wednesday, March 7. 2018
A collaboration between several law enforcement agencies, including the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastman Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, brought one suspect in a multi-county armed robbery investigation into custody last week.

Lifranklin Tyrone McMillian, age 18, last known address was Helena, was charged after admitting to his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Laurens, Telfair and Dodge Counties.

The first of the armed robberies in Laurens County occurred on February 22, 2018, at the County Line Package Store in Cadwell, with four more to follow, – two at Flash Foods in Milan and Dexter.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Quick Stop in Chester on February 8, 2018. Authorities say that the store clerk reported a black male entered the store armed with an aerosol can and a butane lighter. The clerk stated to the deputies that the offender demanded money from the register. Once the offender obtained the money, he fled the store on foot.

Ten days later, on February 18, 2018, deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a similar report of an armed robbery at the Kuntry Mart in Gresston.

An investigation into the robberies brought in area agencies. Eastman Police Department Chief Becky Sheffield told The Dodge County News during a phone interview Monday that they had received a report of a suspicious vehicle, and upon running the plates, were able to place a ‘look-out’ for the vehicle.

On February 28, 2018, officers with the Eastman Police Department stopped the vehicle and charged the driver, McMillan, with possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and for light reducing material affixed to windows.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Tim Burris told The Dodge County News during a phone interview on Monday that after the Eastman Police Department “picked up McMillian for us, we came over, talked with him and received a confession.”

Burris stated, “At this time in the investigation, we do not believe there are additional suspects in these robberies except for Mr. McMillian.”

McMillian, Burris explained, was arrested and charged with five counts of armed robbery – two in Laurens County, two in Dodge County and one in Telfair County, as well as for the possession of marijuana charge from the Eastman Police Department.

There could be pending charges against McMillian, but Burris could not discuss them at this point in the investigation.
