Wednesday, March 7. 2018
When the media speaks well of a Repub, look out, baby! Remember Powellmania, for example? I doubt Powell was a Republican anyway. He was a self-promoter and medialeft heartthrob.
“When it comes to rude and crude, Hillary Clinton proves that you don’t have to be a dude to be rude.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com  6-10-16
“There is no conservative in office that is not mocked, berated, ridiculed by the media.”
Dennis Prager  2-19-18
Dennis says the new French premier is “a French Barack Obama.” Heaven help France.
“It’s a great country, where anybody can grow up to be president…except me.”
Barry Goldwater
Temperatures at 10 a.m. on 1-7-17: 72 at Fort Myers, Fl., 64 at Flagler Beach, Fl., minus 2 at Sandpoint, Idaho. Sandpoint, Idaho is a beautiful area near the Canadian border but I went there in late September years back when it was warm – and Fall color was perfect. Sarah Palin was born in Sandpoint, and later moved to Alaska. She’s still hated by liberals – good for her.
As of April 2017 the Cleveland Browns had used 26 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, and a few more since.
US Weekly is described as a left-wing celebrity tabloid by Robert Kraychik, writer for DailyWire.com.
Just think – socialist Bernie Sanders could’ve knocked Hillary out of the race if he’d been willing to hit hard early on. Bernie probably believed the media line that she was unbeatable.

You could see Donald Trump’s candidacy getting stronger as the campaign moved along. Trump’s Florida rally on September 28 had to turn away 12,000 people, the “same number as all Hillarallies since July,” said the great Lew Rockwell of LewRockwell.com.
Reminder to Donald Trump: “ALL illegals are criminals.”
John Lillpop  Lillpop.com
We need “people” candidates, not party hacks. The party hacks hate Donald Trump.
“Your chances of meeting an IRS agent are far greater than your chances of meeting anyone you voted for.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize: CanadaFreePress.com, InvestorsAlley.com, JimGossettComedy.com, JaneChastain.com, TheBlackSphere.net, TheoSpark.net, Whatfinger.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, JanineTurner.com, 100percentFedUp.com, 1stock1.com, Grammarly.com, DissidentProf.com, LifeZette.com, unz.com, VDare.com, WalterBlock.com, Ace.mu.nu, MinutemenNews.com, DailyPlunge.com, CNSNews.com, ErikRush.com, Lambert58.com, FreedomOutpost.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: SPEAK ENGLISH.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
