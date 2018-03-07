When the media speaks well of a Repub, look out, baby! Remember Powellmania, for example? I doubt Powell was a Republican anyway. He was a self-promoter and medialeft heartthrob.
“When it comes to rude and crude, Hillary Clinton proves that you don’t have to be a dude to be rude.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com 6-10-16
“There is no conservative in office that is not mocked, berated, ridiculed by the media.”
Dennis Prager 2-19-18
Dennis says the new French premier is “a French Barack Obama.” Heaven help France.
“It’s a great country, where anybody can grow up to be president…except me.”
Barry Goldwater
Temperatures at 10 a.m. on 1-7-17: 72 at Fort Myers, Fl., 64 at Flagler Beach, Fl., minus 2 at Sandpoint, Idaho. Sandpoint, Idaho is a beautiful area near the Canadian border but I went there in late September years back when it was warm – and Fall color was perfect. Sarah Palin was born in Sandpoint, and later moved to Alaska. She’s still hated by liberals – good for her.
As of April 2017 the Cleveland Browns had used 26 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, and a few more since.
US Weekly is described as a left-wing celebrity tabloid by Robert Kraychik, writer for DailyWire.com.
Just think – socialist Bernie Sanders could’ve knocked Hillary out of the race if he’d been willing to hit hard early on. Bernie probably believed the media line that she was unbeatable.
Look out, baby!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)