Letter to the editor

Dear editor:
While liberal left wing demo-(RATS) were successful in eliminating the pledge of Allegiance, and GOD in our public schools, we should take this opportunity to reform all aspects of our American schools.
Let’s begin in the cafeteria. It is so unfair that the Jewish children who follow the Kosher rules cannot partake of such foods as cheeseburgers and sausage pizza. Let’s eliminate them. In fact, let’s eliminate all meats, eggs, and milk products out of respect for the vegetarians. Children with gluten intolerance and food allergies would be restricted from certain foods,as well; So let’s just eliminate all cafeteria foods.
Well, it’s just not fair that some children could have better lunches from home than others; so let’s eliminate the lunch period all together. After all inequality is inequity. Music definitely must go, as it is unfair to the hearing impaired. Books are out of the question. Blind children can only read Braille, and some children have physical disabilities that would prevent hem from using their fingers to read the Braille. Besides, books are made from trees. If we use computers, that might be a stir over which company’s product were chosen.
Of course, all sports programs should be discontinued as well. Competition is devastating to a child’s self esteem. Also, the black populace cannot agree on what happen in the past with the removal of confederate statues on what truly transpired in the past, so let’s just cut out history all together.
We could have science I suppose, if we could do it without textbooks, pencils, paper, oh! my gosh (trees again), pens (made from plastic, a petroleum byproduct;) we still have a duty to protect the environment from exploitation. I guess the children could still gather for long naps, but what about the bed wetters and children with sleep disorders. This is the “PC” country you have now in America, and how did it happen? You, and your laziness in not voting keeping these democrat bottom feeders out of our homes and lives. Now put the Chesterfield cigarette down and get your fat ass out of that Lazy Boy and go vote!
Your guns are next if you continue to stay home.
TSgt Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F Ret
