Dodge County tennis teams off to a good start with openers

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) tennis teams started their season on February 13, 2018 against Telfair County.
The girls defeated Telfair with four wins. First singles player Meredith Hutcheson defeated her opponent 6-2, 6-2. Third singles player Jessie Thomas won in a third set tiebreaker 7-5, 6-6 and 10-5. First doubles partners Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning dominated their opponents 6-3, 6-0. Second doubles partners Ellie Jones and Mattie Grace Hutcheson overpowered their opponents winning 6-0, 6-1.
The DCHS boys fought hard against Telfair County but lost 0-5.
The teams’ next match was on February 15, 2018 at Jeff Davis County in Hazlehurst. The girls lost a good match to Jeff Davis 1-4, the only winners being first doubles partners Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning, who won with a score of 6-4, 6-4.
The boys beat Jeff Davis with four wins. First singles player Brock Woodard played three sets and a tiebreaker to defeat his opponent 4-6, 6-6, 6-4 and 7-4. Second singles player Nathan Newman defeated his opponent in a third set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-4 and 6-0. First doubles partners John Barclay Jessup and Jason Peterson defeated their opponents 7-5, 6-2. Second doubles partners Orlando Brown and Ryan Clements won their match 6-0, 6-0.
The teams met East Laurens at home on February 20, 2018 for their first region match. The girls dominated the Falcons 4-1. Second singles player Mary Beth Dopson won 6-0, 6-1. Third singles player Jessie Thomas won 6-1, 6-1. First doubles partners Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles partners Ellie Jones and Mattie Grace Hutcheson won 6-0, 6-0.
The boys defeated East Laurens 4-1. Second singles player Nathan Newman won after playing three sets and two tiebreakers 6-6, 3-7, 6-3, 7-5 and 6-6. Third singles player Christian Grauberger won 6-2, 6-0. First doubles partners John Barclay Jessup and Jason Peterson won 6-4, 6-3. Second doubles partners Orlando Brown and Brayden Nardi dominated their opponents, making four wins for the Indians.
The teams fought hard in a scrimmage against Appling County, but both teams fell short. First doubles for the girls Abby C. Manning and Abbey M. Manning won 6-4, 6-4.
The Indians tennis teams are off to a great start and will play their next match on February 27, 2018 at Northeast Macon, beginning at 4:00 p.m.
First singles senior Brock Woodard stands ready to return the serve from his East Laurens opponent. during his match for the Dodge County High School Indians’ Tennis Team on Tuesday.
