Indians win three of four

By Jesse Pruett
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Indians Baseball team hosted the Treutlen County Vikings on February 20, 2018. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher.
Pruett went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, a walk and striking out eight. Pruett was removed with the game tied and got a no decision.
With two more games to play during the week and the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) pitch count rules, Coach Matt Herring had to use a committee of pitchers to finish out the game. Chip Burch would come on in relief of Pruett and pitch an inning and two-thirds, allowing one run, a hit batsman and striking out three.
Gary Pittman would be the next to the mound, finishing the inning for Burch and allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. Parker Gay would pitch the eighth inning, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out one.
Dodge had a strong offensive night with Ethan Rice going 3-4 with two runs batted in (RBIs); Pittman going 2-4; Burch, who was 2-4; Brodie Woodard having two RBI’s; Chandler Davis having one RBI; Daniel Coleman going 1-3 and Parker Dixon going 1-2. With the game being tied at the end of seventh inning and Gay pitching a scoreless top of the eighth, Dodge would get a double from Burch followed up with a single from Rice to drive him in and walk off in the bottom of the eighth. It was an exciting game and a good win for the Indians.
On February 22, 2018, Dodge County traveled to Hawkinsville. Burch was the starting pitcher.
He threw a complete game shutout, going seven innings and facing 24 batters, allowing only two hits, one walk and striking out three.
Offensively for the Indians, Davis was 3-3 with a double and an RBI; Rice was 1-3 with an RBI; Coleman was 1-3 with two RBI’s; Burch was 1-3 and Pruett was 1-4. The Indians won 4-0 behind another strong pitching performance.
On February 23, 2018, the Indians traveled to Nashville to take on the Berrien Rebels. Berrien came out hitting early, scoring four runs in the first inning and later adding an additional run.
The Indians were slow starting at the plate, managing to score a couple of runs in the top of seventh, but ultimately coming up short and taking their first loss of the season 5-2.
On February 26, 2018, the Indians hosted the West Laurens Raiders. Dodge had a strong offensive outing scoring ten runs in five innings. Leading the charge was Burch, who was 3-3 with a homer and three RBI’s; Kadin Burse, who was 2-3 with three RBI’s; Pittman, who was 2-3; Pruett, who went 1-3 with an RBI; Coleman and Davis, who both had RBI’s; Rice was 1-2 and Dixon was 1-2 with a triple. Pruett was the starting pitcher going the full five innings, allowing only one hit, walking none and striking out five.
The Indians win the mercy rule shortened game 10-0.
The Indians improve to 5-1 on the season. Dodge will travel to Toombs County this Friday and start region play on Tuesday in Washington County. If you can’t make the trip, tune in to WOLF radio to catch the play by play.
Dodge County Indian Pitcher Parker Gay prepares to throw a strike to the plate against the Treutlen player at bat during last Tuesday’s game. (Photo by Jesse Pruett)
Indians win three of four
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)