The Dodge County High and Middle School Archery teams will be participating in the State National Archery in Schools Programs Tournament in Perry at the National Fairgrounds on Friday, March 9, 2018. Their first flight will begin at 10:15 a.m. with their last flight at 2:00 p.m.
The coaches for the teams are Elaine Pittman, Brenda Williams, Gabby Cossett, Jason Williams, Todd Hightower, Jim Cravey, George Johnson and Chris Bass. Picture above (top photo) is the Dodge County High School Archery team.(Photos by Emory Rogers Photography)
Archery teams compete
