By Meghan McCranie
The Lady Indians traveled to Treutlen for a soccer matchup on Tuesday evening, February 20, 2018. The first half started off slow, with only one goal by both teams. Dodge had 20 shots to Treutlen’s 1, saved by goalkeeper Jacey Dowdy. The Lady Indians possessed the ball the majority of the first half with some great defensive action wingback Mason Law.
During the second half, the pace of the game picked up. The play was more physical, with some intense contact between the two teams. Defender Sydney Powell showed great sportsmanship, as she was antagonized by one player from the other team but walked away.
Again, Law made several great plays by sending passes to our offensive players, allowing more shots to be made. Scoring for the Lady Indians were Sydney Powell with one goal, Lezlii Pacheco with two goals, Julianna Bellflower with two goals and two assists, Mason Law with two assists, Caroline Scarborough with one goal and Andrea Godoy with a goal and an assist.
The final score was 7-0, and Mason Law was the player of the game.
On Friday evening, the Lady Indians faced Montgomery County.
The girls took a while to get motivated but possessed the ball for most of the match. The final score of this match was 11-1, with the scorers being Sydney Powell with 1 goal, Caroline Scarborough with three goals and one assist, Lezlii Pacheco with three goals, Logan White with two goals, Julianna Bellflower with two goals and three assists, with Mason Law and Alora Barden also contributing with an assist each.
Montgomery had five shots, four of which were saved by goalkeeper keeper Jacey Dowdy.
The player of the game was Julianna Bellflower, who was also named player of the week.
Defensive midfielder and player of the week Julianna Bellflower controls the ball dribbling down the field and back towards the Lady Indian goal. (Photo by Meghan McCranie)
Lady Indians’ soccer team gets two wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)