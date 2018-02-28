Legals 02-28-2018

1001
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION OF MILTON SCOT MULLIS
FOR THE ADOPTION OF
KEIGAN CROSS COVERT and
ANNIKA BELLE COVERT,
MINORS
ADOPTION NO. 18-A-129
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: SCOTTY EUGENE COVERT
You are hereby notified that the above-styled Petition for Adoption seeking the adoption of your biological children was filed by MILTON SCOT MULLIS in Dodge County Superior Court on January 31, 2018. You are further notified that by reason of an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on January 31, 2018, you are hereby required to file and Answer with the Clerk of Court and serve a copy on the Petitioner’s Attorney JOSEPH I. MARCHANT P.O. BOX 4218 EASTMAN, GA 31023 within 60 days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication.
This 31st day of January, 2018.
s/ RHETT A. WALKER
The Honorable Rhett A. Walker,
Clerk of Dodge Superior Court
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF THOMAS HARTER GREER
All creditors of the Estate of THOMAS HARTER GREER are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 24th day of January, 2018.
DEIDRE WATKINS GREER,
Executrix of the Last Will and
Testament of
THOMAS HARTER GREER,
Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MINNIE P. BROWN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 22nd day of February, 2018.
JERRY F. BROW N and
JOHN JUNIOR BROWN
Executors, Estate of MINNIE P. BROWN
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN DAVID JUSTICE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to
the undersigned according to law, and
all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
GREGGORY KEVIN HOGAN
3552 Jacqueline Drive
Erlanger, KY 41018
This 21st day of February 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1009
ELECTION NOTICES
gpn 09
NOTICE OF ELECTION OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
February 5, 2018
TO ALL QUALIFIED VOTERS IN DODGE COUNTY:
Notice is hereby given that on November 6, 2018, a nonpartisan election will be held to elect 1 supervisor(s) for DODGE COUNTY in the CENTRAL GEORGIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT. District Supervisors serve as unpaid state officials who represent their counties in support of soil and water conservation activities.
March 9, 2018, is the last day on which nominations for candidates for the election will be accepted. The signatures of at least 25 qualified electors of the county are required to nominate a candidate. Candidates must also be qualified electors of the county. Nominating petitions must be received in the office of the DODGE COUNTY ELECTION SUPERINTENDENT AT 5401 ANSON AVENUE ROOM 100, EASTMAN, GEORGIA, BETWEEN 9:00 A.M. MARCH 5, 2018, AND 12:00 NOON ON MARCH 9, 2018. Petitions may be obtained from the Conservation Commission at the address below, from the Commission’s website at www.gaswcc.org or from the Election Superintendent of Dodge County.
GEORGIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION COMMISSION
Mitch Attaway, Executive Director 4310 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KOREY JAYDEN BOONE, Minor
ESTATE NO. 2018-TG-0126
NOTICE
TO: KENNY LYONS
You are hereby notified that CYNTHIA B. BOONE has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minor.
All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for
the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection
to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be held in the PROBATE COURT of DODGE COUNTY at 5401 ANSON AVENUE, SUITE 100; EASTMAN, GEORGIA on MARCH 7, 2018 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.
If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRAYLEE CANION, Minor
ESTATE NO. 2018-TG-0127
NOTICE
TO: CHARLES CANION
You are hereby notified that TASHA YVONNE MCLEMORE has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minor.
All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be held in the Probate Court of Dodge County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Suite #100, Eastman, Georgia on March 20, 2018 at 11 o’clock a.m.
If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by GLEN RIDLEY to ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC dated 1/19/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 499 Page 207 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CBASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-MH1, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 61,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on MARCH 06, 2018 (being the FIRST TUESDAY OF SAID MONTH unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, DESCRIBED AS LOT NUMBER ONE (1) DOVE LANE SUBDIVISION, CONTAINING 1.19 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, GRLS NO. 1713, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 61, DODGE COUNTY LAND RECORDS. SAID PLAT OF SURVEY AND RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE MADE A PART HEREOF FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED
FROM DEREK HUTCHESON TO GLEN RIDLEY DATED DECEMBER
20, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 496, PAGE 26, SAID RECORDS. FURTHER, THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION TO DEREK HUTCHES DATED DECEMBER 16, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 462, PAGE 175, SAID RECORDS. FURTHER, THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED FROM ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC. TO FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, DATED AUGUST 5, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 451, PAGE 248, SAID RECORDS.
FURTHER THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED UNDER POWER FROM MAGDALENE CARTER TO ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC., DATED AUGUST 5, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 451, PAGE 245, SAID RECORDS. FURTHER, THIS IS THE SOME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JOHN PAUL JONES TO MAGDALENE CARTER, DATED JUNE 12, 2002, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 411, PAGE 85, SAID RECORDS.
SUBJECT TO:
EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, SURVEYS, PROTECTIVE COVENANTS, LIMITATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING SAID PROPERTY OF RECORD, SAID RECORDS.
THERE IS LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED AND CONVEYED A MANUFACTURED HOME MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A 1998 REDMAN ADVANTAGE, BEARING SERIAL NUMBER 11433351A/B AND BY
AGREEMENT OF THE PARTIES HERETO, IS AFFIXED TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND IN SUCH A MANNER AS TO CONSTITUTE A FIXTURE PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. § 4-4-16(A), AS AMENDED, AND HAS AS OF THE DATE HEREOF BECOME A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. ACCORDINGLY, SAID HOME IS TO BE TREATED AND TAXED AS AN IMPROVEMENT TO REAL PROPERTY FOR AD VALOREM TAX PURPOSES AND THE OWNER THEREOF AGREES TO APPLY FOR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION OR TAKE OTHER APPLICABLE STEPS TO ENSURE TAXATION OF SAID HOME AS REAL PROPERTY AT THE EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA. IT BEING THE UNCONDITIONAL AND ABSOLUTE INTENTION THAT THE MANUFACTURED HOUSING AS LAST DESCRIBED SHALL REMAIN PERMANENTLY ATTACHED IN ITS PLACE ON THE REALTY AS HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 70 DOVE LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Glen Ridley or tenant or tenants.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
FORECLOSURE LOSS
MITIGATION
1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD
SUITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CBASS MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-MH1
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
GLEN RIDLEY
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
10171647A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 10171647A
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO ORDERED, this 19th day of February, 2018.
C. MICHAEL JOHNSON
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
TO: HONORABLE C. MICHAEL JOHNSON
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The February Term of the Grand Jury convened on February 19, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CHARLES FLOYD AULTMAN was selected as foreperson and KRISTIN O. TANNER was elected Clerk. Nelson Davis was selected as bailiff. The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn. Judge C. MICHAEL JOHNSON gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 113 indictments and returned 112 true bills and one no bill.
The Grand Jury inspected the jail and it was found to be clean and organized. It was well operated and modern in the services that are provided.
We recommend the following two names for consideration to the Board of Registrars: John Kelly and Willie King.
We recommend that these presentments be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 19th day of February, 2018.
CHARLES FLOYD AULTMAN
Foreperson
KRISTIN O. Tanner, Clerk
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD
Civil Action File No.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 13th day of February 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD TO PRISCILLA ANN DYAL.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 13th day of FEBRUARY, 2018.
PRISCILLA ANN MCLEOD
Petitioner
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
MARY ELLEN RENCHY
Civil Action File No. 18V-8295
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, Dodge County
Notice is hereby given that MARY ELLEN RENCHY, the undersigned, filed this Petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 20th day of February, 2018, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from MARY ELLEN RENCHY to MARYELLEN GRACE RENCHY. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 20th day of February 2018.
RITA J. LLOP, 455210
Attorney for Petitioner
RITA J. LLOP, P.C.
5007 9th Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
llopr@bellsouth.net
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 19, 2018, a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 will be held by the Town of Chester, Georgia (the “TOWN”) with respect to the proposed plan of finance for the issuance by the Housing Authority of MaconBibb County of its revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not expected to exceed $65,000,000 (the “BONDS”).
The proceeds of the Bonds will be lent to HallmarkGA GP LLC (the “BORROWER”) and its affiliates, to be used for the purpose of providing funds to: (a) make certain improvements to the Borrower’s multifamily housing communities located throughout the State of Georgia, (b) fund certain reserves, and (c) pay certain costs associated with the issuance of the Bonds.
One of the facilities being financed by a portion of the proceeds of the Bonds is a 24unit residential rental housing community and is located at 400 Wynne Avenue in Chester, Georgia. The facilities will be owned and operated by the Borrower or one of its affiliates.
THE BONDS SHALL NOT EVER REPRESENT OR CONSTITUTE A DEBT OR PLEDGE OF THE FAITH AND CREDIT OR THE TAXING POWER OF THE TOWN OR ANY OTHER POLITICAL SUBDIVISION AND SHALL SOLELY BE SECURED AND PAYABLE FROM COLLATERAL PROVIDED BY THE BORROWER.
The hearing will commence at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard and will be held at 104 Chester Avenue North, Chester, Georgia 31012. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature or location of the facility may attend the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments to the Town Clerk at P.O. Box 67, Chester, Georgia 31012.
TOWN OF CHESTER, GEORGIA
