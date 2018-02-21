By David Bush
The Dodge County Junior Varsity Boys Soccer team fell to East Laurens by a score of 2-0 last week. Dodge County managed 11 shots on the goal, but were unable to slip any past the stingy East Laurens’ goalkeeper.
East Laurens managed to score twice, as they held off the boys of Dodge for the win. Aspen Garcia led the Indians with four shots on goal. Alexis Gomez followed with three shots on goal. Angel Vega, Everardo Jimenez, Mason Mangham and Deigo Antonia Avila each had one shot on goal.
David Martinez had seven saves goalkeeping and Ian Smith is credited with one defensive save.
East Laurens Junior Varsity boys defeat Dodge Junior Varsity 2-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)