By David Bush
The Dodge County Boys Junior Varsity Soccer team lost to Dublin last week. The Indians managed four shots on goal, including an impressive 30-yard free kick by Alexis Gomez, which found its way into the back of the net.
Goalkeeper David Martinez had nine saves, allowing only two goals. Angel Vega, Adrian Osuna, Tanner Morgan and Alexis Gomez each had one shot on goal.
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer team loses a close one to Dublin 2-1
