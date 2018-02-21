Dodge County Boys’ Soccer team loses to West Laurens 6-0

By David Bush
The Dodge County Varsity Boys Soccer team traveled to West Laurens last Thursday, February 15, 2018 to face the Raiders in a non-region matchup.
The Indians were on their heels all night long, having trouble getting much offense going, as they were under constant pressure from the West Laurens offense all game long.
Dodge County managed only six shots on goal the entire game. The Raiders were having no trouble getting their shots in, as Peyton Bush had 27 saves; however, six shots did get past him.
Christian Garcia and Saul Mendieta had two shots each for the Indians, and Nic Brown and Diego Antonia Avila each had one.
The varsity boys play again on Friday, February 23, 2018 against Montgomery at home.
Please come out and support our players and teams.
